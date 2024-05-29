Technology of the future. Rust tops the list of programming languages in terms of popularity

The Rust programming language is becoming increasingly popular among developers: although it is only 14th in terms of prevalence, it ranks 1st in terms of popularity growth.

About it tells us The Next Web, citing data from the annual Stack Overflow developer survey and the PYPL Programming Language Popularity Index.

At the same time, more than 80% of developers who have worked with Rust said they want to use this programming language next year.

According to this data, Rust’s popularity has grown the most over the past 5 years — by 2.1%.

The PYPL is created by analyzing how often tutorials on a particular programming language are searched for on Google.

The history of Rust

Rust was created by Mozilla programmer Graydon Hoare in 2006. The developer was inspired after an elevator in an apartment building broke down, forcing him to climb to the 21st floor.

Graydon realized that such situations usually occur due to memory problems.

That’s why he got inspired and wrote a little code and named it Rust — after a group of pathogenic fungi that «are simply designed to survive».

The first version of Rust was launched in 2015, and since then it has been gaining popularity.

AI factor

One of the main reasons for the growing popularity of Rust is the rapid development of AI.

The GitHub Octoverse report notes that the total number of projects with generative artificial intelligence has increased by 248% compared to 2023, and the number of participants in such projects has increased by 148%.