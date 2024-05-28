Data «Reserve+» will be equivalent to a military ID. But the renewal period may be extended

Information from «Reserve+» will have the same legal force as a paper military ID or registration certificate after two weeks.

This was reported by representatives of the Ministry of Defense in an interview with to «Telegraph».

«In the coming weeks, when the QR code is implemented, the information will become a military registration document with the same legal force as a military ID or registration certificate», — the Ministry of Defense promises.

The deadline for updating data may be extended. But it is not yet certain

At the same time, it is reported that a bill will be registered in the Verkhovna Rada, according to which the deadline for updating the data of persons liable for military service will be extended to 150 days. To wit believes Volodymyr Ariev, MP from the European Solidarity party.

He noted that the TCC system was not ready to accept the number of citizens who went to update their data.

According to him, citizens «simply cannot physically update their data in 60 days» – accordingly, MPs decided to register a bill to extend the period to 150 days.

However, the ruling faction calls this initiative political PR and believes that all the tools to update data within 60 days are already available.

«At the moment, there is no reason to believe that the ways of updating data provided for by law will not allow this to be done», – said MP «Servants of the People» Fedir Venislavskyi.

We also note that the government is working on an electronic booking system — this is confirmed Ministry of Economy.