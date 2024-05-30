Electronic booking via «Diia» should be launched within a month — Ministry of Defense

The e-booking service will be launched on the «Diia» portal within a month.

About said Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, during the «Money for Victory» forum by Forbes Ukraine.

She noted that electronic booking should be done as soon as possible, and it should be automatic, without additional visits to the TCC. The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

In turn, all companies that book their people through «Action», «should enjoy positive discrimination».

«We have done everything necessary from the point of view of the «Oberig» database. The relevant resolution will be ready in the near future. I think that it will take our colleagues three to four weeks to tweak the functionality,” said Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Three weeks ago was reported that the extract confirming the employee’s booking will be generated electronically in the «Action» application. A QR code will also be generated (by analogy with other QR codes in the application).

Reservation lists are likely to be submitted via «Portal.Diia». Individual entrepreneurs are not subject to booking under the proposed procedure.

The information about the booked persons is already in the registry database «Oberig» and is displayed in the application for persons liable for military service «Reserve+»

At the same time, discussions on the reservation model are ongoing.

The first model — the amount of taxes on the salary of a person liable for military service should be 35 thousand hryvnias, which is enough to support one soldier. The second model is a quota per enterprise for persons liable for military service.

Also in the Verkhovna Rada offered an alternative to booking and economic booking — labor conscription of business and IT.