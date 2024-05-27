In «Reserve+», 1.1 million people liable for military service have updated their data. Including — 14 thousand abroad

Since May 18, more than 14,000 people liable for military service in 124 countries abroad have updated their data via the «Reserve+» app.

About this reported Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The following countries became leaders:

Poland;

Germany;

Canada;

Czech Republic;

USA;

United Kingdom;

Spain;

Lithuania;

The Netherlands;

Slovakia.

«Our citizens abroad use the application to clarify their data, which is an important act for the country. We appreciate it and continue to develop convenient services for everyone,” said Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko.

In total, more than 1.1 million persons liable for military service updated their data through «Reserve+», almost 55 thousand through ASCs and about 38 thousand through TCCs.

Mobile application of the Ministry of Defense «Reserve+» helps persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists update their data online and avoid going to an ASC or TCC.

According to the Ministry of Defense, several teams worked on the «Reserve+» applicationand $86,000 for the development came from a charitable foundation.

On May 18, the law came into forceupdated Law on mobilization— from this day on, all men aged 18-60 must update their account information within 60 days (until July 16 inclusive).