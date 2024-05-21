It is used even in the Antarctic: there are already 1 million successful authorizations in Reserve+

The Reserve+ app, which allows people liable for military service to update their personal information, has already counted about 1 million successful logins.
About said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko.
The application has already had 700,000 successful online data updates. It is emphasized that this is ten times more than in the ASC and TCC combined.
- Poland — 1727;
- Germany — 1369;
- Canada — 443.
«The Reserve+ app is used even in the Antarctic! We have already had three successful data updates from the southern polar region of the Earth», — the Deputy Minister wrote.
The Reserve+ app currently has more than 500 thousand downloads on Google Play.
It should be noted that soon Reserve+ add additional features. These include online recruitment and the ability to sign a contract, electronic referrals to the VLC, and the possibility of group recruitment.
It is known that the next functionality will be a QR code to the extract from the register «Oberig», which will have the same legal force as a military ID.