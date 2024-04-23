«It will be fair»: Ukrainians of conscription age abroad stopped being issued documents

On Tuesday, April 23, a number of Ukrainian consulates reported that the issuance of documents for Ukrainians of military age was suspended.

The issuance of documents has been suspended due to «technical reasons», as reported by the Citizens Service Center «Passport Service».

The submission of applications for passport documents is carried out in the usual manner. In addition, passport issuance services are currently available only for children under 12 years of age, as there is no need for biometric verification.

In particular, the following consulates have announced the suspension of the reception of citizens of military age Prague, Barcelona and Poland.

Later, they clarified that it was specifically about the suspension of the admission of men of military age.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS: «Staying abroad does not release a citizen from his/her duties to the homeland»

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba commented on the situation. He noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will soon provide clarifications on the procedure for obtaining consular services for men of mobilization age in connection with the law on mobilization.

Protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad has always been and remains a priority for the MFA. At the same time, in the context of full-scale Russian aggression, the main priority is to protect the Motherland from destruction. What it looks like now: a man of military age went abroad, showed… — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 23, 2024

«Staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the homeland. That is why yesterday I instructed to take measures to restore a fair attitude towards men of mobilization age in Ukraine and abroad. It will be fair,» the minister emphasized.

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law in the second reading№10449 on strengthening mobilization.