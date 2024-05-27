N-iX opens first office in Romania: it will function as a technology hub

Ukrainian IT company N-iX, which employs more than 2200 specialists, has opened an office in Bucharest, Romania.

This was reported by the company’s press service.

N-iX in Romania will function as a technology hub, where «local expertise in software and the latest technologies will be combined with flexible and adaptive ways of working».

This approach is expected to allow N-iX to offer customized services, responding quickly and efficiently to complex customer requirements

With the opening of the Bucharest office, the company will work more closely with local experts and provide innovative solutions to its global clients.

«This expansion is a strategic step for N-iX, emphasizing the company’s commitment to growth in one of the most dynamic technology markets in Europe», — the press release says.

Dan Bucureanu, Director of N-iX Romania, noted that Romania is known for the dynamism of its IT market and the impressive potential of its technical talent.

N-iX plans to hire more than 100 IT professionals over the next two years.

A year ago, N-iX opened an office in Colombia — the company rented space from a local coworking network.