Now’s your chance: the number of responses to QA jobs without experience falls for the 4th month in a row

The number of responses to QA jobs has been declining for the 4th month. Now it is about 50 responses per month, according to Djinni, an anonymous job search service.

At the same time, there were 140 in January. On the contrary, the number of vacancies to which responses are sent is growing.

In total, in May, we had 13300 vacancies with responses and an average of 19 responses per vacancy.

It should be noted that two months ago, the testers were among those who were not, who sends the most feedback and has been looking for a job for the longest time.

They have a median of 86 days between the first and the last response For managers and designers, — is not much less, 81-82.But top managers and tech leaders can find a job in less than a month.