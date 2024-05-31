Ukraine News 05-31-2024 at 13:12 comment views icon
Article from  

The highest salaries for techies in new vacancies are crypto and gambling

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/647dc38d9e7db-bpfull-1-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/647dc38d9e7db-bpfull-1-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/647dc38d9e7db-bpfull-1-96x96.jpg

Igor Sheludchenko

News writer

The highest salaries for technical specialists among the vacancies published this year are in cryptocurrency and gambling.

About it says in the statistics of the anonymous job search service Djinni.

The graph shows the three most popular domains (advertising, fintech, and ecommerce) and two popular domains that developers often dislike (gambling and blockchain), as well as the average values for the rest of the vacancies.

The highest salaries for techies in new vacancies are crypto and gambling

The statistics are for developers with 1-5 years of experience. There is no data on vacancies without experience, as there are very few of them in certain domains — more often, non-technical candidates are sought without experience.

It is reported that compared to the beginning of 2023, median salaries have decreased for all and significantly. For example, by $1000 for senior positions in most domains.


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send