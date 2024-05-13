The number of booked IT tickets increased by one and a half times in two months

In Ukraine, as of May 10, just under 4,050 IT professionals have a valid reservation.

About reported DOU.

In addition to 4,050 IT specialists, about 1,300 are still waiting for a decision (this number includes those who have applied for rebooking).

«As of now, the booking procedure remains in effect. The submission of lists has not been suspended, companies continue to apply. However, the waiting period for a decision has slightly increased. This is happening in waves and is due to the heavy workload on the General Staff and the Ministry of Economy», — the Ministry notes.

It should be noted that the parliament is considering two models of economic booking, and discussions are ongoing.

In particular:

The first model — the amount of taxes on the salary of a person liable for military service should be 35 thousand hryvnias, which is enough to support one soldier. The second model is a quota per enterprise for persons liable for military service.

And, according to Arakhamia, some kind of economy booking model will be introduced.

«Two models of economic booking are considered. They are under discussion. On the one hand, we understand that we cannot spend a single dollar of international aid on military salaries. Any salaries for the military, and we want to raise them, we want more military, are our money in the form of duties and taxes. On the other hand, for this money to appear, the economy must work. But there is a question of fairness here. Many opponents say that the rich don’t serve, and the poor go to the army,» he said.

As of March 15, more than 2,600 IT specialists from about 200 companies had been booked through the Ministry of Digital Transformation in Ukraine. Another 2,600 specialists were then being approved by the General Staff and the Ministry of Economy.