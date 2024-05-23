«This step has no alternative»: The government plans to raise taxes and get UAH 300 billion for the army

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase budget expenditures and revenues to finance the army.

About this reported Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy.

According to him, it is about at least UAH 300 billion by the end of the year. The changes are likely to concern budget-forming direct and indirect taxes, including VAT, customs duty and excise taxes. It is not clear what specific ways the government is ready to propose.

«Is this good for the economy? No. It is bad. War is very bad. But are there other options on the table? No, in the alternative “property or life” we definitely choose life»,” he wrote.

It is emphasized that Ukraine finances the current maintenance of the army at its own expense, mainly through taxes.

Before that, Forbes, citing its own sources reportedThe Ministry of Finance is working on a draft law to increase the military fee and value added tax (VAT).

The changes concern VAT and the military fee, which may not only be increased but also introduced for individual entrepreneurs under the simplified taxation system.

The government plans to increase the military tax from 1.5% to 5%Three members of the Rada say. A similar tax rate of 5% may be introduced for individual entrepreneurs, according to two MPs from the financial and economic bloc.

The level of VAT growth is still being discussed, two MPs said. An increase of 2-3% is likely.