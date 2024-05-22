Twist on Million Dollar Homepage. Braveproject launches Ukrainian IT volunteering portal

The Braveproject project will soon launch a Ukrainian IT volunteering portal.This will be the first database of companies in Ukraine to collect many stories and facts of Ukrainian business support for the Armed Forces.

Serhiy Eroshkin, the founder of the project, told the editorial board about this.

The portal is scheduled to open on June 3. For now Braveproject processes hundreds of donations and events and dozens of companies per week, collects information and records it on the project website.

«Most companies are open to publishing their good deeds and are willing to share details that have not been published before One news story out of about two hundred is a masterpiece from Ukrainian IT professionals, worthy of attention. Every week, we publish the most interesting stories of Ukrainian IT volunteering on our social media,» they said

The project authors shared one of these stories.

For 13 million Russians, employees of a well-known company restricted the withdrawal of money from their personal accounts, leaving the possibility of withdrawing only to the account of the «Come Back Alive» fund to support the Armed Forces.

Braveproject — is a twist on Alex Tew’s world-famous Million Dollar Homepage, where donations to the Ukrainian Armed Forces or to the humanitarian cause of Esper Hand prostheses get pixels on the board in the form of a banner with a backlink. The idea was to highlight donors as much as possible, as an alternative to fundraisers where donors usually remain unknown