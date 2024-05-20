You can mobilize as a team. Referrals to the VLC and recruiting functions will be added to Reserve+

The Reserve+ app, where people liable for military service can update their information, will be updated with additional features. These include online recruiting and the ability to sign a contract, electronic referrals to the military medical examination board, and the possibility of group recruiting.

Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization, spoke about the function of electronic referrals for medical examination during the telethon, reports TSN.

«That is, in fact, not without a visit to the TCC and JV in order to exclusively receive a referral to the VLC, we will be able to receive it in a convenient form in the application», — she explained.

Also, Reserve+ will have «targeted mobilization on its own terms»: online recruitment and the opportunity to sign a contract.

«The next functionality of the app will be online recruitment and the ability to sign a contract — for targeted mobilization on your own terms. We also want to launch a group recruitment function, because it happens that a certain team wants to mobilize together», — said the Deputy Minister at the DOU Day conference.

Reserve+ also plans to integrate vacancies from Lobby X and other job search platforms so that all current offers from the Defense Forces are in one place. Persons liable for military service will be able to apply for desired positions online, without visiting recruiting centers.

It is known that the next functionality will be a QR code to an extract from the «Oberih» register, which will have the same legal force as a military ID.

It should be noted that recentlymobile application of the Ministry of DefenseReserve+, in which persons liable for military service, conscripts, and reservists can update their data online and not have to go to an ASC or TCC.

On May 18, the law came into forceupdated Law on mobilization— from this day on, all men aged 18-60 must update their account information within 60 days (until July 16 inclusive).

In Ukraine, as of May 10, slightly less than 4,050 IT specialists have a valid reservation. In addition to the 4,050 IT professionals, about 1,300 are still waiting for a decision (this number includes those who have applied for re-booking).