A programmer «Yapartner SOFT» possessed 270 g of cannabis: he had to repent and pay UAH 17 thousand

The Pervomaiskyi Court of Mykolaiv Oblast considered the case of a programmer from «YaPartner SOFT» who was in possession of 270 grams of cannabis. Despite everything, he managed to pay off only UAH 17 thousand in fines and UAH 1,514 in compensation for forensic chemical examination.

The programmer is married and has a young child to support. On April 4, his «guests» found and seized «a particularly dangerous narcotic drug — cannabis» in his outbuilding.

The total weight of the cannabis in terms of dry matter was 269,241 g.

The programmer pleaded guilty. The court took into account the nature and severity of the criminal offense, as well as the fact that:

The programmer sincerely repented of his actions;

is positively characterized;

has undergone inpatient treatment for cannabinoid addiction from 05.04.2024 to 15.04.2024.

In view of the above, the court decided that the defendant should be sentenced to a fine of UAH 17 thousand. He also has to pay compensation of UAH 1514 for a forensic chemical examination.

The court ruled to destroy the material evidence: nine plants similar to cannabis plants, dry leaves of the plant that look like cannabis leaves, partially dry leaves, and equipment for plant care (fans, lighting, power supplies, ventilation pipes) and tiles (box).

The verdict will come into force after the expiration of the appeal period.