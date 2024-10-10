Juegos Noticias 10-10-2024 a las 11:59 comment views icon

PS Store lanza una venta de otoño a gran escala — Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy y otros 2700 juegos con hasta un 80% de descuento

Igor Panchenko

PlayStation Store ha lanzado una venta de otoño a gran escala que durará hasta el 24 de octubre. La promoción abarca una amplia gama de videojuegos populares, como Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Hogwarts Legacy y Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Los jugadores que deseen conocer la lista completa de ofertas promocionales pueden visitar el sitio web oficial PlayStation Store.

