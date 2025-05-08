Noticias Juegos 05-08-2025 a las 14:37 comment views icon

Continúa la promoción de nuevos niveles en PS Store — Ghost of Tsushima, Destiny 2 y otros con hasta un 85% de descuento

author avatar

Margarita Yuzyak

Redactor de noticias

Continúa la promoción de nuevos niveles en PS Store — Ghost of Tsushima, Destiny 2 y otros con hasta un 85% de descuento

PS Store ha lanzado una promoción «Nuevo Nivel», que ofrece descuentos de hasta el 85% en varios juegos, complementos y mucho más.

PlayStation ha puesto a la venta más de 2500 ofertas — un montón de proyectos interesantes y varias cajas de botín, skins, etc. Entre ellas, puedes encontrar Ghost of Tsushima, Destiny 2 o los éxitos de Hazelight a precios más asequibles. También puedes rebuscar para encontrar juegos indie geniales.

Muchos de estos proyectos ya se han puesto a la venta muchas veces. Pero tradicionalmente hemos elaborado una pequeña lista de juegos que pueden interesarte o ayudarte a pasar unas buenas tardes:

  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut — ₴1 149 (-50%)
  • Destiny 2: Legacy Collection — ₴374 (-85%)
  • It Takes Two + A Way Out — ₴659 (-67%)
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2 — ₴1 112 (-47%)
  • Unknown 9: Awakening — ₴449 (-75%)
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition — ₴257 (-85%)
  • The Sinking City — ₴849 (-50%)
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — ₴758 (-67%)
  • Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition — ₴1 739 (-40%)
  • Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition — ₴1 429 (-35%)
  • Resident Evil 4 — ₴599 (-50%)
  • Resident Evil Remake Trilogy — ₴1 319 (-45%)
  • V Rising — ₴699 (-50%)
  • The Last of Us Remastered — ₴324 (-50%)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man — ₴899 (-40%)
  • Age of Mythology: Retold Premium Edition — ₴1 274 (-25%)
  • Little Nightmares I & II  — ₴449  (-70%)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure — ₴1 149 (-50%)
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name — ₴719 (-60%)
  • Soulcalibur 6 — ₴299 (-85%)
  • Cult of the Lamb – Cultist, Heretic, and Sinful Pack Bundle — ₴294 (-50%)
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy — ₴402 (-65%)
  • Steelrising – Bastille Edition — ₴459 (-80%)
  • Demon’s Souls — ₴1 149 (-50%)
  • Bloodborne — ₴324 (-50%)
  • Dark Souls Remastered — ₴599 (-50%)
  • Dark Souls 2 — ₴324 (-50%)
  • Dark Souls 3 — ₴749 (-50%)

La promoción durará hasta el 22 de mayo. Mientras tanto, los títulos de Xbox se han vuelto muy populares en PS5 — Forza Horizon 5 e Indiana Jones — pero aún no hay descuentos para ellos.



Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send