Continúa la promoción de nuevos niveles en PS Store — Ghost of Tsushima, Destiny 2 y otros con hasta un 85% de descuento

PS Store ha lanzado una promoción «Nuevo Nivel», que ofrece descuentos de hasta el 85% en varios juegos, complementos y mucho más.
PlayStation ha puesto a la venta más de 2500 ofertas — un montón de proyectos interesantes y varias cajas de botín, skins, etc. Entre ellas, puedes encontrar Ghost of Tsushima, Destiny 2 o los éxitos de Hazelight a precios más asequibles. También puedes rebuscar para encontrar juegos indie geniales.
Muchos de estos proyectos ya se han puesto a la venta muchas veces. Pero tradicionalmente hemos elaborado una pequeña lista de juegos que pueden interesarte o ayudarte a pasar unas buenas tardes:
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut — ₴1 149 (-50%)
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection — ₴374 (-85%)
- It Takes Two + A Way Out — ₴659 (-67%)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 — ₴1 112 (-47%)
- Unknown 9: Awakening — ₴449 (-75%)
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition — ₴257 (-85%)
- The Sinking City — ₴849 (-50%)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — ₴758 (-67%)
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition — ₴1 739 (-40%)
- Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition — ₴1 429 (-35%)
- Resident Evil 4 — ₴599 (-50%)
- Resident Evil Remake Trilogy — ₴1 319 (-45%)
- V Rising — ₴699 (-50%)
- The Last of Us Remastered — ₴324 (-50%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man — ₴899 (-40%)
- Age of Mythology: Retold Premium Edition — ₴1 274 (-25%)
- Little Nightmares I & II — ₴449 (-70%)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure — ₴1 149 (-50%)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name — ₴719 (-60%)
- Soulcalibur 6 — ₴299 (-85%)
- Cult of the Lamb – Cultist, Heretic, and Sinful Pack Bundle — ₴294 (-50%)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy — ₴402 (-65%)
- Steelrising – Bastille Edition — ₴459 (-80%)
- Demon’s Souls — ₴1 149 (-50%)
- Bloodborne — ₴324 (-50%)
- Dark Souls Remastered — ₴599 (-50%)
- Dark Souls 2 — ₴324 (-50%)
- Dark Souls 3 — ₴749 (-50%)
La promoción durará hasta el 22 de mayo. Mientras tanto, los títulos de Xbox se han vuelto muy populares en PS5 — Forza Horizon 5 e Indiana Jones — pero aún no hay descuentos para ellos.
