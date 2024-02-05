«Грэмми-2024»: Тейлор Свифт оформила рекорд по количеству побед в номинации «Альбом года»

В Лос-Анджелесе состоялась 66 церемония вручения «Грэмми» — премии, отмечающей главные музыкальные достижения года. Бесспорным триумфатором события стала Тейлор Свифт, которая уже в четвертый раз получила награду за «Альбом года» — на этот раз для своего «Midnights».
У Фрэнка Синатры, Пола Саймона и Стиви Вандера по три отличия за лучший альбом, поэтому в воскресенье Свифт установила исторический рекорд. Певица впервые получила награду из «Fearless» в 2010 году (в то время она также получила звание самой молодой исполнительницы, когда-либо получавшей «Грэмми» — впоследствии ее рекорд перебила Билли Айлиш), а также повторила достижения с «1989» в 2016 году и «Folklore» в 2021 году. В целом в категории «Альбом года» Свифт отметилась шестью номинациями.
В этом году Свит была представлена во всех основных категориях — кроме «Альбома года», еще и в «Записи года», «Песни года» (уже в седьмой раз, и это еще один рекорд) и как «Лучший новый исполнитель». Певица в целом стала абсолютной звездой 2023 года — концерты с ее участием вызывали сейсмическую активность, эквивалентную землетрясению силой 2,3 балла , продажи билетов на ее фильм-концерт били рекорды и в конце концов журнал Time признал ее «Человеком года».
Основные награды «Большой четверки» распределились следующим образом:
- Песня года — «What Was I Made For?», Билли Айлиш
- Лучший новый исполнитель — Виктория Моне
- Запись года — «Flowers», Майли Сайрус
- Альбом года — Тейлор Свифт
Лучшим саундтреком в играх отличилась Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (композиторы — Стивен Бартон и Горди Хааб). Песни из «Барби» и «Оппенгеймера» получили награды как лучшая песня («What Was I Made For?», Билли Айлиш) и саундтрек для визуальных медиа («Оппенгеймер», Людвиг Йоранссон).
Другие победители по категориям:
Продюсер года (не классическая музыка)
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Автор песен года (не классическая музыка)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Лучшее сольное исполнение поп-музыки
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Лучшее исполнение поп-музыки (дуэт или группа)
- “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
- “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
- “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Лучшая танцевальная поп-запись
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
- “Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
- “Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
- “One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
- “Rush,” Troye Sivan
Лучшая танцевальная/электронная запись
- Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
- James Blake – Loading
- Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore
- Romy & Fred again.. – Strong
- Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble
Лучший альбом танцевальной/электронной музыки
- James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
- The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
- Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
- Kx5 – Kx5
- Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Лучший рок-альбом
- “But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
- “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
- “72 Seasons,” Metallica
- “This Is Why,” Paramore
- “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age
Лучшее исполнение альтернативной музыки
- “Belinda Says,” Alvvays
- “Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It,” boygenius
- “A&W,” Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why,” Paramore
Лучший альбом альтернативной музыки
- “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
- “The Record,” boygenius
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
- “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
- “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey
Лучшее исполнение рок-музыки
- Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
- Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
- Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
- Foo Fighters – Rescued
- Metallica – Lux Æterna
Лучший исполнение металл-музыки
- Disturbed – Bad Man
- Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
- Metallica – 72 Seasons
- Slipknot – Hive Mind
- Spiritbox – Jaded
Лучшая рок-песня
- Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
- Foo Fighters – Rescued
- Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
- The Rolling Stones – Angry
Лучшее исполнение R&B
- “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
- “Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
Лучший R&B-альбом
- “Girls Night Out,” Babyface
- “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones
- “Special Occasion,” Emily King
- “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét
- “Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker
Лучшее исполнение традиционного R&B
- Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple
- Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
- Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
- PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning
- SZA – Love Language
Лучшая R&B-песня
- Coco Jones – ICU
- Halle – Angel
- Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
- SZA – Snooze
- Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Лучший альбом прогрессивного R&B
- 6lack – Since I Have a Lover
- Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
- Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
- Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
- SZA – SOS
Лучшее мелодичное рэп-исполнение
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention,” Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- “Low,” SZA
Лучшее рэп-исполнение
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
- Black Thought – Love Letter
- Coi Leray – Players
- Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Лучшая рэп-песня
- Doja Cat – Attention
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
- Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
- Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Лучший рэп-альбом
- Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
- Killer Mike – Michael
- Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
- Nas – King’s Disease III
- Travis Scott – Utopia
Лучшее сольное исполнение кантри
- “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
- “Buried,” Brandy Clark
- “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
- “The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
- “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Лучший кантри-альбом
- “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini
- “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne
- “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan
- “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers
- “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson
Лучший кантри-дуэт/группа
- Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – High Note
- Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
- Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
- Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
- Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore
Лучшая кантри-песня
- Brandy Clark – Buried
- Chris Stapleton – White Horse
- Morgan Wallen – Last Night
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Лучшее исполнение традиционной американской музыки
- Jon Batiste – Butterfly
- Blind Boys of Alabama – Heaven Help Us All
- Madison Cunningham – Inventing the Wheel
- Rhiannon Giddens – You Louisiana Man
- Allison Russell – Eve Was Black
Лучшее исполнение американы
- Jon Batiste – Butterfly
- Blind Boys of Alabama – Heaven Help Us All
- Madison Cunningham – Inventing the Wheel
- Rhiannon Giddens – You Louisiana Man
- Allison Russell – Eve Was Black
Лучшая традиционная американская песня
- The War and Treaty – Blank Page
- Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – California Sober
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Cast Iron Skillet
- Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
- Allison Russell – The Returner
Лучший альбом американы
- Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
- Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
- Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
- Allison Russell – The Returner
Лучший блюграсс-альбом
- Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
- Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
- Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
- Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
- Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold
Лучший альбом традиционного блюза
- Eric Bibb – Ridin’
- Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp
- Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody
- John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
- Bobby Rush – All My Love for You
Лучший альбом современного блюза
- Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues
- Ruthie Foster – Healing Time
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London
- Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony
- Bettye LaVette – LaVette!
Лучший фолк-альбом
- Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
- The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
- Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]
- Nickel Creek – Celebrants
- Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
- Paul Simon – Psalms
- Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
Лучший альбом региональной традиционной музыки
- Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings
- Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola
- New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans
- New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much to Hold
- The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Live at the Maple Leaf
Лучший латиноамериканский поп-альбом
- “La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
- “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
- “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
- “La Neta,” Pedro Capó
- “Don Juan,” Maluma
- “X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno
Лучший альбом Música Urbana
- “Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
- “Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G (WINNER)
- “Data,” Tainy
Лучшее исполнение африканской музыки
- “Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide
- “City Boys,” Burna Boy
- “Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys
- “Rush,” Ayra Starr
- “Water,” Tyla
Лучший саундтрек для визуальных медиа (включая фильмы и телевидение)
- “Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
- “The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer
- “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
Лучшая песня, написанная для визуальных медиа ( включая фильмы и телевидение)
- “Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
- “Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
- “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie the Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Лучший альбом Música Mexicana
- Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
- Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
- Lila Downs – La Sánchez
- Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
- Peso Pluma – Génesis
Лучший альбом альтернативного джаза
- “Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- “Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole
- “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- “Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry
- “The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello
Лучшее джазовое исполнение
- Jon Batiste – Movement 18’ (Heroes)
- Lakecia Benjamin – Basquiat
- Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – Vulnerable (Live)
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – But Not For Me
- Samara Joy – Tight
Лучший джазовый вокальный альбом
- Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard
- Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In
- Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine
- Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins
Лучший джазовый инструментальный альбом
- Kenny Barron – The Source
- Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix
- Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
- Billy Childs – The Winds of Change
- Pat Metheny – Dream Box
Лучший альбом большого джазового ансамбля
- ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo
- Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension
- The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues
- Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians
- Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Лучший альбом латиноамериканского джаза
- Eliane Elias – Quietude
- Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks
- Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana
- Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa
- Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
Лучший вокальный альбом традиционной поп-музыки
- Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
- Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
- Laufey – Bewitched
- Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
- Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
- Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Лучший вокальный поп-альбом
- Kelly Clarkson — Chemistry
- Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo — Guts
- Ed Sheeran — (Subtract)
- Taylor Swift — Midnights
Лучший современный инструментальный альбом
- Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak
- House of Waters – On Becoming
- Bob James – Jazz Hands
- Julian Lage – The Layers
- Ben Wendel – All One
Лучший альбом музыкального театра
- Kimberly Akimbo
- Parade
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Лучшее госпел-исполнение/песня
- Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good
- Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)
- Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)
- Melvin Crispell III – God Is
- Kirk Franklin – All Things
Лучшее исполнение/песня современной христианской музыки
- Blessing Offor – Believe
- Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
- Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do
- for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am
- Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems
Лучший госпел-альбом
- Erica Campbell – I Love You
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)
- Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way
- Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth
- Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando
Лучший альбом современной христианской музыки
- Blessing Offor – My Tribe
- Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel
- Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
- Lecrae – Church Clothes 4
- Phil Wickham – I Believe
Лучший альбом традиционной христианской музыки
- The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King
- Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South
- Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
- Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross
- Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light
Лучший альбом Música Urbana
- Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
- Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
- Tainy – Data
Лучший альбом латиноамериканского рока или альтернативной музыки
- Cabra – Martínez
- Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
- Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
- Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
- Fito Paez – EADDA9223
Лучший альбом тропического латино
- Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
- Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti
- Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
- Omara Portuondo – Vida
- Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony
- Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Лучшее мировое музыкальное исполнение
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces
- Burna Boy – Alone
- Davido – Feel
- Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre
- Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets
- Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto
- Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – Todo Colores
Лучший мировой музыкальный альбом
- Susana Baca- Epifanías
- Bokanté – History
- Burna Boy – I Told Them…
- Davido – Timeless
- Shakti – This Moment
Лучший регги-альбом
- Buju Banton – Born For Greatness
- Beenie Man – Simma
- Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
- Burning Spear – No Destroyer
- Julian Marley & Antacus – Colors of Royal
Лучший альбом (New Age, Ambient, Chant)
- Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine
- Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty
- Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)
- David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean
- Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls
Лучший детский музыкальный альбом
- Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!
- Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars
- DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope for Kids!
- Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky
- 123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs
Лучший комедийный альбом
- Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
- Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer
- Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
- Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
- Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name?
Лучший поэтический разговорный альбом
- Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do
- J. Ivy – The Light Inside
- Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother
- Prentice Powell and Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album
- Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited
Лучшая запись (аудиокнига, рассказ, повествование)
- Meryl Streep – Big Tree
- William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
- Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
- Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
- Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Лучший саундтрек к видеоиграм и другим интерактивным медиа
- Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II
Sarah Schachner, composer
- God Of War Ragnarök
Bear McCreary, composer
- Hogwarts Legacy
Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers
Лучший альбом, являющийся саундтреком к фильму, телевидению или другому визуальному представлению
- Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora
- Various Artists – Barbie The Album
- Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
- Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
- Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Лучшее музыкальное видео
- The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
- Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
- Troye Sivan – Rush
Лучший музыкальный фильм
- Moonage Daydream
- How I’m Feeling Now
- Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
- I Am Everything
- Dear Mama
Лучшая упаковка записи
- Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting
- Hsing-Hui Cheng – Cadenza 21’
- Perry Shall – Eletrophonic Chronic
- Iam8bit – Gravity Falls
- Yu Wei – Migration
- Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – Stumpwork
Лучшая упаковка коробочной или специальной ограниченной версии
- The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel
- For The Birds: The Birdsong Project
- Gieo
- Inside: Deluxe Box Set
- Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
Лучшее оформление альбома
- John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)
- Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)
- Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (album notes by Vik Sohonie)
- Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack
- McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman
- Various Artists – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker
Лучший исторический альбом
- Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
- Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922
- Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971
- Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
- Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Лучший дизайн альбома, не классического
- Bokanté – History
- Boygenius – The Record
- Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
- Feist – Multitudes
- Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Лучший дизайн альбома, классического
- Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Fandango
- Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces
- Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor
- Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Contemporary American Composers
- Shara Nova & A Far Cry – The Blue Hour
Продюсер года, классический
- David Frost
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Brian Pidgeon
Лучшая ремиксованная запись
- Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
- Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
- Lane 8 – Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
- Mariah Carey – Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
- Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – Alien Love Call
Лучший иммерсивный аудиоальбом
- Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys
- Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarok
- George Strait – Blue Clear Sky
- Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs
- Ryan Ylyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
Лучшая инструментальная композиция
- Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Motion
- John Williams – Helena’s Theme
- Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – Amerikkan Skin
- Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music
- Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – Cutey And The Dragon
Лучшая аранжировка, инструментальная или а капелла
- Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera – I Remember Mingus
- Just 6 – Angels We Have Heard On High
- Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music
- The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – Folsom Prison Blues
- Wednesday Addams – Paint It Black
Лучшая инструментальная аранжировка для вокалиста
- Cécile McLorin Salvant – Fenestra
- Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – Com Que Voz (Live)
- Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – April in Paris
- säje ft. Jacob Collier – In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
- Samara Joy – Lush Life
Лучшее оркестровое исполнение
- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra – Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy
- Los Angeles Philharmonic – Adès: Dante
- Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces
- The Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony
- San Francisco Symphony – Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring
Лучшая оперная запись
- The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Champion
- Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries
- The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet – Little: Black Lodge
Лучшее хоровое исполнение
- The Clarion Choir – Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil
- The Crossing – Carols After a Plague
- Miró Quartet; Conspirare – The House Of Belonging
- San Francisco Symphony Chorus – Ligeti: Lux Aeterna
- Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir – Saariaho: Reconnaissance
Лучшее исполнение (камерная музыка, небольшой ансамбль)
- Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet – American Stories
- Catalyst Quartet – Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker
- Roomful Of Teeth – Rough Magic
- Third Coast Percussion – Between Breaths
- Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos – Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3
Лучшее классическое инструментальное соло
- Robert Black – Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light
- Andy Akiho – Akiho: Cylinders
- Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) – The American Project
- Seth Parker Woods – Difficult Grace
- Curtis Stewart – Of Love
Лучший классический сольный вокальный альбом
- Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist – Broken Branches
- Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist – 40@40
- Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist – Rising
- Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) – Walking In The Dark
Лучший классический сборник
- Anne Akiko Meyers – Fandango
- Christopher Rountree, conductor – Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
- Peter Herresthal – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
- Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman – Passion For Bach And Coltrane
- Chick Corea – Sardinia
- Andy Akiho – Sculptures
- Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights – Zodiac Suite
Лучшая современная классическая композиция
- Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – Adès: Dante
- Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) – Akiho: In That Space, At That Time
- William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) – Brittelle: Psychedelics
- Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
- Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) – Montgomery: Rounds.