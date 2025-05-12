Blackview Unveils the World’s First 5G AI Flagship Rugged Phone — BL7000, Powered By 3 Top AI Models with Doke AI Apps

Blackview launches the BL7000, the world’s first 5G AI flagship rugged smartphone, powered by top AI models. Purpose-built for outdoor adventurers, professionals in demanding environments, and tech-savvy users alike, the BL7000 combines next-gen AI experiences, flagship-level performance, and military-grade durability. From hands-free voice control to pro-grade content creation, from ultra-fast 5G speed to all-day battery life, the BL7000 sets a new benchmark for what a rugged phone can achieve.

Doke AI 2.0 Era Begins

At the heart of the BL7000 is the revolutionary Doke AI, powered by the world’s top AI models: deep-thinking DeepSeek-R1, GPT-4o mini, and Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental. The BL7000 also enables a seamless, voice-first experience with voiceprint recognition for secure, private interactions and cross-app “one-command” execution. Transitioning from Blackview AI 1.0’s utility-focused features to AI 2.0, BL7000 users can now enjoy more intelligent, entertaining, and scenario-driven rugged phone experiences.

Developed for creators alike, it integrates four pro-grade self-developed Doke AI apps: Hi Doki – Voice Q&A assistant with context-aware deep reasoning. ImageX app – Pro-level AI photo editing. Vidgen app– cinematic-grade AI video editing. Soundle app – Smart music creation.

Performance Built for Every Extreme

Powered by the advanced 6nm 5G MediaTek Dimensity 6300 AI chipset, the Blackview BL7000 delivers lightning-fast performance built for multitasking, gaming, and AI-driven workloads. With a Hyper Engine and up to 24GB RAM paired with 256GB ROM (expandable with 2TB), users can expect ultra-fast app launches and seamless data processing.

Stunning Viewing, Smooth Feeling, Anywhere.

Built for visibility and versatility, the Blackview BL7000 features a stunning 6.78-inch 2.4K FHD+ display with a smooth 120Hz AI smart refresh rate for fluid visuals in any scenario. With 750-nit adaptive brightness, advanced eye-care modes, and upgraded Glove Mode 2.0, the screen remains crisp and responsive. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, it enhances rugged strength. Powering it all is a massive 7500mAh battery with AI resource management and 33W fast charging, giving you more hours of use with less time tethered to a charger.

Pro-grade AI Photography: Capture the Extraordinary

The BL7000 shatters the mold of rugged phone cameras. Its advanced camera system features a 50MP Samsung JN1 main lens, a powerful 20MP night vision camera, and a high-resolution 32MP front shooter, allowing you to capture stunning photos and crisp 2K videos, day or night. Elevate your creativity with integrated AI tools, transforming every scene into a cinematic masterpiece within taps.

Unmatched Durability: Built to Go Beyond Limits

Forged to conquer any challenge, the BL7000 surpasses IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications, drop-tested from 2 meters and constructed with an aviation-grade aluminum alloy frame, fortified by double injection molding, waterproof membranes, and corner cushions. Crafted from advanced PC+GF/TPU materials, it delivers an astounding 150% greater drop resistance than peers.

Price and Availability

The Blackview BL7000 goes on global sale starting May 12, 2025, with a early bird price of just $179.99 (original price $299.99), available a week only on AliExpress.