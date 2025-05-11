Thinking like Apple, but in the housing sector: Ukrainians have created an operating system for construction and are scaling up in the EU
Articles Partnership project 11-05-2025
The founder of the modern modular home manufacturing company SCANDI, Serhii Lotsman, began his career in architecture. However, he quickly realized that traditional construction is a constant improvisation, where each new client means a new project and new mistakes. To change this reality, he created a system in which the result is always…
First look at the Subaru Forester 2025: new generation, same values
The main car of the Subaru brand, the Forester crossover, was presented in Kyiv. And this is one of the least hidden novelties of our car market. Its teasers were leaked online the summer before last, and the world premiere took place in November 2023 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. In September, the model […]
Silent Hill f review: classic horror in the Japanese fog
Silent Hill f — is an attempt by game developers from the Land of the Rising Sun to revitalize the series by placing it in a completely different cultural and time context. Now we’re not wandering through familiar American streets, but instead find ourselves in 1960s Japan. On paper, this sounds like a perfect formula: […]
MSI B850M PLUS WIFI6E motherboard review: when compactness and stability are a priority
More and more often, when assembling a new PC, gamers are choosing compact motherboards that can easily find a place in small cases. Not everyone is willing to pay a lot of money for top-of-the-line chipsets, redundant features, and power supply that the older segment of motherboards offers. At the same time, you want to […]
Review of the series "House of Guinness"
On September 25, on the Netflix platform premiered another miniseries — Irish historical drama “House of Guinness”. The story centers on a famous family, which, as you might guess, is behind the legendary Guinness brewery that gave the world the eponymous stout. The show was created by Steven Knight, the author of “Peaky…
A review of the series "Alien: Earth"
From August 12 to September 23, FX’s Hulu and Disney+ platforms broadcast the sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth, which is a prequel to the original Alien (1979) by Ridley Scott. Before the show’s release, we mentioned in detail, how the franchise has developed for four and a half decades. Today, it’s time to summarize how…
Review of the movie "One Battle After Another"
Paul Thomas Anderson has always been a director who knows how to break genre boundaries, but this time he went even further. “One Battle After Another” is a film that surprises by the very fact of its existence: political drama, war thriller and action merge into a single story that constantly slips away from you, […]
Review of the movie "Riff Raff"
This week, the crime comedy “Riff Raff” was released in theaters. It brought together Stifler’s mother, Jennifer Coolidge, venerable veterans Bill Murray and Ed Harris, one of the most recent disturbers of the peace in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Lewis Pullman, and comedian and actor Pete Davidson. Davidson has recently…
From websites to quantum computing: how Infinity Technologies blends development with scientific research
09-22-2025
Infinity Technologies began its journey by building simple websites. It later shifted focus to the mid-2000s trend of 3D visualization, which helped attract its first major clients: BMW, Adidas, and Vodafone. The partnership with Vodafone evolved into developing an OTT infrastructure that broadcasted Euro 2016 to over 22 million viewers. The team…
How artificial intelligence is changing the requirements for QA engineers in 2025: commentary by Yuliia Baranetska from Playtika
IT business IT business 08-28-2025
In 2025, the QA engineer job market is undergoing a transformation. According to the LinkedIn Work-Change Report, since 2023, the number of users who added AI skills to their profiles has increased by 177%. This is nearly five times faster than the growth of other skills (+36%). At the same time, the demand for specialists […]
Top 17 tech PR agencies providing PR services for technology and IT companies
IT business SEO Partner 07-09-2025
PR agencies specializing in the tech sector play a key role in shaping a company’s image, bringing new products to market, and building trust with their target audience. In a rapidly changing digital landscape where information spreads at lightning speed, effective communication is not just desirable, it’s vital. From compelling content…
Review of the cartoon «Elio»
A new work by Pixar is always an event. Every premiere of the studio is traditionally accompanied by expectations of something heartbreaking, deep, and incredibly beautiful. But every year it becomes more and more difficult to keep this bar, especially when you already have «Soul», «Onward and Upward», «Toy Story» and other emotional…
Movie review «28 Years Later»
On June 19, the post-apocalyptic horror film «28 Years Later» — the third installment of the zombie series started by director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland in «28 Days Later» (2002) and continued by Spaniard Juan Carlos Fresnadillo in «28 Weeks Later» (2007), debuted in cinemas. The creators of the original film returned to…
TOP 10 weird sci-fi movies and TV series you almost certainly haven't seen
We love sci-fi movies for their bold ideas that help us imagine the future of the Earth and life on distant planets. But sometimes we come across films that look too bizarre even against this bright background. We have collected for you the TOP 10 strange sci-fi movies and TV series that went beyond genre […]
Movie review «Absolution»
On June 19, cinemas began showing the crime thriller «Absolution», starring Liam Neeson, one of the «latest action heroes» to appear in the to end. Even before the screening, it seemed that — was a typical representative of the veteran actor’s late filmography, not unlike the upcoming «The Naked Gun», in which he emerge in […]
What is known about the Rapid Ranger air defense systems to be purchased by Ukraine with money from the UK
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved solution on attracting 1.7 billion pounds for additional purchases of Rapid Ranger anti-aircraft systems and LMM Marlet light multipurpose missiles from the UK. «This will significantly strengthen our air defense,» said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and thanked our British partners for their…
TOP 9 air conditioners — a choice for every budget in the summer of 2025
When temperature outside the window consistently exceeds +30 °C, air conditioning ceases to be a luxury and becomes an indispensable element of a comfortable life. Modern models have long gone beyond just cooling: they purify the air, keep it warm in winter and connect to smartphones for convenient control, and sometimes even a little more.…
Movie review «Echo Valley»
On June 13, the Apple TV+ platform released the dramatic thriller «Echo Valley», in which Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney play a mother and daughter, respectively. The film was co-produced by Sir Ridley Scott (who seems to have finally finished with «Alien»), while for Domhnall Gleeson, who also played one of the roles, this is […]
Fantastic movies that showed us «the future» 2025
Throughout the history of science fiction cinema, people have looked at the screen with the hope of learning what the world will look like in 10, 20, 50, or 100 years. Some of these forecasts turned out to be surprisingly accurate, while others, unfortunately or fortunately, remained just examples of a bold flight of fancy. […]
Movie review «How to train your Dragon»
The fact that «How to tame dragon»received live action the film adaptation in 2025, was news that caused more surprise than expectation. Everything, the original cartoon of 2010 —is already a classic, which is unlikely to needed a remake. But Hollywood lives by its own laws: if you can get out of shelves with your favorite story…
Movie review «Deep Cover»
On June 12, Prime Video premiered the crime comedy «Deep Cover», where Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, who you may remember from the hit sports drama «Ted Lasso». What kind of adventures await the above-mentioned company and how interesting it is to watch them — we share our thoughts in the review […]
Movie review «Dangerous Animals»
Starting June 12, Ukrainian cinemas will be showing a remarkable struggle for survival in the thriller/horror film «Dangerous Animals», starring Hassie Harrison and Jai Courtney. The plot is notable for the fact that the main character has to escape not only from the fanged predators that Spielberg so inventively scared the audience with half a…
A trend worth billions: why are corporations caught up in bitcoin fever?
Public companies are actively buying bitcoin. And it is literally a hot trend at the moment. Even the media company of US President Donald Trump Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) announces plans to buy BTC for $2.5 billion. And the number of public companies creating bitcoin treasuries is only growing as the world’s most […]
Stellar Blade review for PC— fetish, frames and fatalism
When the Earth has long been scrapped and AAA games are still trying to understand what the player wants, Stellar Blade just takes and gives — style, dynamics and Eve. It’s an eclectic mix of NieR: Automata, Sekiro, and an art book with the hottest Pinterest pins, mixed with pathos, parries, and fetish. But the […]
Hyundai Kona Hybrid 2025 test drive: hidden talents
While other representatives of the brand compete for design awards, the smaller SUV Hyundai Kona Hybrid 2025 goes its own way, offering the most practicality and usability. I would really like to be behind the scenes of the design department when they were making decisions on the final sketches of the new Kona. Although this […]
Gigabyte Radeon RX 9060 XT GAMING OC 16G video card review: «popular» option for those looking for an alternative
The launch of mass-market graphics cards is increasingly provoking loud discussions about the compromises made by manufacturers in some models with 8 gigabytes of video memory. That’s why gamers are looking for alternatives that will allow them to not worry about the flimsy frame rate in the coming years on a moderate budget. Today, in…
Review of the animated movie «Predator: Killer of Killers»
On June 6, the animated sci-fi action movie «Predator: Killer of Killers». It consists of three separate stories set in different historical eras, however, the presence of an alien hunter, who once dared to challenge Iron Arnie himself. This project was led by Dan Trachtenberg, who was responsible for the development and implementation of the…
Movie review «Ballerina»
On June 4, cinemas began to showcase the action movie «Ballerina», starring Ana de Armas as a deadly assassin. The film is a spinoff of the popular action franchise «John Wick» starring Keanu Reeves, and the events take place between the third and fourth parts of the main series. In this review, we analyze how […]
Review of the series «MobLand»
On the first day of summer, the latest episode of the crime drama «MobLand» starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren was released on the Paramount+ platform. Initially, this project was conceived as a spinoff prequel to the series «Ray Donovan», which has 7 seasons and aired on Showtime from 2013 to 2020. However, […]
Underrated sci-fi movies of the 80s that are worth rediscovering
Cinema of the 1980s was a fruitful time for science fiction and gave us many undisputed classics that will always be remembered changed the face of the genre. But while Darth Vader was telling Luke that he was his father, the T-800 Terminator was hunting Sarah Connor, and Marty McFly was mastering the controls of […]
The most interesting new games of June 2025
Although summertime is usually more about announcements of big projects than their release, this June will be unusually rich in new releases: from a large-scale MMO in the Dune universe to the long-awaited sequel to Death Stranding. In addition, this month will see the release of the next generation of the Switch handheld along with […]
The most interesting new movies of June 2025
Rejoice, superhero blockbuster haters — in June, we won’t see a single champion of goodness and justice in a superhero costume on the big screen. Instead, the box office will offer many interesting things in other genres — from Ana de Armas as a deadly assassin to Brad Pitt driving a Formula 1 car. Read […]
Movie review «Karate Kid: Legends»
It’s been over a decade since the last «Karate Kid» movie was released, and pop culture has experienced a real boom in relaunches and sequels in that time. And now, in 2025, the franchise is back in the ring, with Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and a brand new hero. Did the authors manage to unite […]
Movie review «The Phoenician Scheme»
On May 29, Wes Anderson’s new film «The Phoenician Scheme» — with the usual star cast began to be released in cinemas. The world premiere of the film took place as part of the main competition program of the Cannes Film Festival, which ended just that week. What did the American director, whose works are […]
Movie review «Sharp Corner»
On May 29, the psychological thriller «Sharp Corner» starring Ben Foster and Cobie Smulders was released in cinemas. The plot of the film is based on the short story of the same name by Canadian writer and journalist Russell Wangersky. In the review below, we share our impressions of this seemingly unremarkable new release. «Sharp […]
Review of the «The Last Of Us», 2 season
When he came out first season «The Last of Us»HBO actually did the impossible — adapted the iconic game so that it worked as an independent work of fiction, without the need to know anything in advance. Atmospheric, tragic, and entertaining at the same time, that season set the bar very high, turning an ordinary […]
What is known about Caracal: The Armed Forces of Ukraine were the first in the world to adopt German airborne assault vehicles
Articles Military Tech 05-29-2025
At the beginning of 2025, the German concern Rheinmetall began mass production of Caracal tactical off-road vehicles. The Armed Forces of Ukraine were the first to test the new development of the European defense industry. We will tell you what features Caracal airborne assault vehicles have and how many of them Germany has already delivered…
MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC video card review: 8 gigabytes «enough for» everyone
This month, the release of RTX 5060 graphics cards was accompanied by a whole smokescreen of intrigue and mystery. Reviews and comparisons were taboo due to the banal lack of drivers. But finally, the time has come to take a closer look at what NVIDIA has been hiding from us so stubbornly. Meet the MSI […]
Movie review «Fountain of Youth»
On May 23, Apple TV+ released the action-adventure film «Fountain of Youth» with a star-studded cast — John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Domhnall Gleeson and Eiza Gonzalez. Guy Ritchie, who has been demonstrating phenomenal productivity lately, takes the director’s chair — this is the British filmmaker’s seventh film in six years,…
Movie review «Lilo & Stitch»
Stories about family rarely sound as sincere as in «Lilo and Stitch». When Disney announced the live-action remake of the 2002 cult cartoon, there was more skepticism than expectations — especially after the colorless and mechanical adaptations like «Mermaids» or «The Lion King». But something happened that few people expected: the new…
Movie review «Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning»
On May 22, Ukrainian cinemas will release the cult film by the director of the franchise «Mission Impossible» starring the same Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. In particular, we are talking about the eighth episode of the series with the subtitle «Final Reckoning», which is a direct continuation of the previous film «Mission: […]
Review of the series «The Studio»
On May 21, the Apple TV+ service ended the screening of hit satirical comedy series «The Studio» by the long-established tandem of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, with Rogen in the lead role. In addition to the main cast, there were a lot of star appearances on the screen, sometimes quite unexpected. We’re ready to […]
Sci-fi movies and TV series that accurately predicted the future
Throughout its history, science fiction has been trying to reveal to humanity the shape of the future. Some people are skeptical about such predictions, but there have been many examples of writers and directors’ imaginations becoming the reality of tomorrow. We have collected for you sci-fi movies and TV series that have accurately predicted…
Top 7 Cameras Worth Your Attention in 2025
At a time when every second smartphone owner considers himself or herself a photographer, and every first one is a future TikTok or YouTube star, choosing a camera is turning into a real quest. We have compiled the TOP 7 cameras that we think are worth your attention in 2025. The selection — includes models […]
Bybit opens trading in shares of 78 companies, and JPMorgan allows customers to buy BTC
The second largest crypto exchange in the world Bybit has expanded its Gold & FX (MT5) trading platform to include trading in 78 major global stocks using the USDT stablecoin. This will allow users to buy shares of companies from various sectors for as little as 5 USDT and with a commission of 0.04 USDT. […]
Movie review «Final Destination: Bloodlines»
Starting May 15, Ukrainian cinemas will see the new battle for survival with Death itself in the sixth installment of the cult horror series «Final Destination» with the subtitle «Bloodlines». You can refresh your memory about the previous films in the franchise in our large material timed to coincide with the film’s release, and in…
Review of the «Love, Death & Robots» 4 season
Are cartoons not the same anymore? Netflix has released season 4 of «Love, Death & Robots», and it seems that there are less emotions left than in an old toaster. It seems to be beautiful and technologically advanced, but something went wrong — because most of the episodes leave a void. But don’t be too […]
10 science fiction movies about climate change and its consequences
Since the second half of the twentieth century, the accumulation of greenhouse gases, rising global temperatures, and rising sea levels have made science fiction writers think about a future in which neglect of environmental issues leads to large-scale climate disasters. We have collected 10 science fiction films about climate change and its…
Review of the «Andor», season 2
Even during the of the first season «Andora» it became clear that this is more than just another story in the Star Wars universe. This is something more serious, darker and deeper. The second season, which will complete the protagonist’s journey to the events of Rogue One, was supposed to confirm whether this story can […]
OPPO A5 Pro smartphone review: a budget novelty with unexpected features
Last week, we reviewed Motorola Moto G75 — an affordable smartphone with top-end features. In the new tests, we have another budget novelty, OPPO A5 Pro, and it also has some important bonuses. Flagships rarely get such characteristics, not to mention devices with a price tag of 7000 hryvnias. So, let’s take a look at […]
Spelling error report
The following text will be sent to our editors: