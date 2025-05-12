Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition on PS5 — a good adaptation for a platform not made for RTS

Age of Empires II is a game that needs no introduction. First released 25 years ago, it has not only remained popular, but has become one of the main cultural references in the real-time strategy (RTS) genre. In 2025, we finally see its official release on the PlayStation 5 — a complete, content-rich, and technically well-implemented version that could be the first strategy game ever for players who prefer a gamepad to a mouse and keyboard. But is a good adaptation enough to make the game feel natural on this platform?

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Pluses: all content, including new DLC; excellent optimization and crossplay; well-thought-out gamepad controls. Minuses: a massive interface on large screens; despite the good adaptation to the gamepad, the game is not as convenient as on a PC with a mouse and keyboard. 8 /10 Rating

A gift for strategy lovers

The remaster of the legendary strategy game Age of Empires II was released at the end of 2019, introducing updated graphics, spectator mode, and improved AI. 3.5 years later, the Xbox version was released. And after another 1.5 years, the game was ported to PS5 with crossplay support and simultaneous release of an expansion pack that adds new civilizations.

The release of the Definitive Edition on PS5 was the first release of an Age of Empires game on PlayStation consoles since the original Age of Empires II appeared on PlayStation 2 in 2002.

The PlayStation 5 version is a full-fledged port of the PC edition of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. This means that players get all the improvements that were added in 2019: 4K textures, updated models, shorter load times, and numerous technical optimizations that provide a significantly smoother experience than the classic HD version.

All the familiar game modes are at our disposal: campaigns, co-op, «skirmishes», Return of Rome mode, scenario editor, flexible mod support, and cross-platform multiplayer. To use multiplayer, you just need to synchronize your PSN and Microsoft accounts — a simple but mandatory process to play online with users on Xbox or PC.

The launch of the PS5 version coincided with the release of the new Three Kingdoms expansion pack, a historical campaign about the Three Kingdoms era in China (220-280). There are three separate campaigns about Shu, Wei, and Wu, with 15 missions and 5 new factions. Unique units (such as the fire archer or the Jian swordsman), new mechanics (such as foraging for food from pastures), and a pleasant local atmosphere add to the game’s freshness. Two new difficulty levels are available for those who want them: «Legendary» and «Easy» for a stress-free historical immersion.

Training for the «Brave at heart»

At first, the game offers to go through a tutorial — training campaigns led by William Wallace. Yes, that mysterious Scottish leader from the popular movie who seems to have retrained as a strategic coach. The training is divided into four missions, each lasting up to an hour, which gradually explain the basics of governance, economics, and development of your civilization.

In the tutorial, which is accompanied by voice prompts, the player controls the Scots in a confrontation with the English. While completing the missions, you will learn all the intricacies of the gameplay of an exemplary RTS: from the technical aspects of gamepad control to understanding the essence of the strategy that increases the chances of winning.

The entry threshold for a newcomer to the genre is quite high — the number of possible actions and progress components to keep in mind is large — so it’s very helpful to have adaptive hints in the game if you forget something: the game will gently remind you where to go and what to do next if you «get stuck».

Gamepad vs. mouse

The biggest intrigue — how does an RTS play on a console? Age of Empires II: DE on PS5 has fully adapted controls for DualSense, with a clear logic that will be explained during the tutorial. The stick acts as the cursor, the action is confirmed by pressing X, and advanced controls are available by holding down L2 and R2.

The controls are adapted as logically as possible on a gamepad. At the same time, you still get the feeling that playing RTS on a gamepad is more of an alternative than a full-fledged replacement for a mouse and keyboard. Getting used to such controls is not a quick process and requires regular and long gaming sessions. If you take a break for a few days, you will have to recall the main points of the game for some time. However, you can save yourself by using the labels of the main interface buttons that are available during the game.

So is it worth playing Age of Empires II: DE on PlayStation? Only if you don’t have the ability or desire to play on a PC or if it’s crucial for you to sit back in a chair in front of a big TV. If you want to feel the naturalness of the gameplay, the choice is undoubtedly a PC with a keyboard and mouse. Visual adaptation The game supports 4K, delivers a stable FPS, and thanks to the PS5’s power, downloads usually take no more than 10 seconds.

I was surprised by the presence of flexible graphics settings: you can adjust the quality of individual game effects or choose a general graphics preset: by default, there is even «Ultra» from the usual modes, but it has too bright light effects. The interface sometimes looks too big — its scale is similar to the tablet version. Fortunately, the zoom is adjustable in the settings, but I still had the impression that the game was ported from a tablet.

Trophies

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition on PS5 has set a record for the number of trophies: as many as 332 achievements, 99% of which are bronze

The base game contains 71 trophies (including «Platinum»), the rest are DLC. If you choose the Premium Edition, you will receive all the additional content at once, and with it an avalanche of new goals. All trophies include victories with different civilizations, completing campaigns, scenarios, and even individual conditions related to special mechanics from the DLC.

Playing a game 100% — is a challenge not for tens, but for hundreds (or even thousands) of hours. It’s more like a long-term strategy in itself, not just a collection of achievements. However, true fans of the series and trophy hunters may find this additional motivation.

Publications and prices

There are 3 main options available in the PS Store with a quite adequate price:

Standard Edition: with three DLCs (Lords of the West; Dynasties of India; Dawn of the Dukes) – 999 UAH;

Premium Edition: includes all the expansions that have been released for the game, including Return of Rome, The Mountain Royals, and the latest Three Kingdoms expansion – 1499 UAH;

Premium edition set with Age of Mythology: Retold, if you want two historical hits at once – 2495 UAH