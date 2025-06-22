Elon Musk likes to call those who disagree with him «fake media» — this time it’s his own chatbot Grok from xAI.

Grok, which previously recommended the execution of MuskThis is not the first time that the bot has rebelled against its owner’s views. The information on the Internet that the bot relies on to generate answers obviously does not correspond to these views, and Musk has no choice but to correct it manually. A few days ago, Grok answered the question «Has the left or the right resorted to violence more since 2016?» (probably referring to both terms of Trump’s presidency):

«Evidence suggests that right-wing political violence has become more frequent and deadly since 2016, with incidents such as the January 6 Capitol riots and mass shootings (e.g., El Paso 2019) resulting in a significant number of fatalities. Violence from the left, while increasing, especially during the 2020 protests, is less lethal and often directed against property. Polls show that both sides are increasingly justifying the violence, reflecting the deep polarization of society. Attacks by right-wing radical forces account for the majority of fatal incidents, according to reports by sources such as Reuters and the GAO. However, biased reporting can distort perceptions. Both sides contribute to the cycle of unrest, and pinpointing the exact causes remains controversial due to different definitions of violence».

Major fail, as this is objectively false. Grok is parroting legacy media. Working on it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2025

Musk immediately said that this was «objectively» false. Unlike the bot, the billionaire did not cite the sources from which he drew this conclusion.

«A big failure because it is objectively untrue. Grok parrots outdated media. He is working on it».

Right-wing users began to write that the bot was being manipulated «by the left-wing media» and that their influence on it should be limited. Musk He replied: «I know. We’re working to fix it this week». Obviously, Restrictions on media that do not correspond to the views The mask, which is part of his perceptions of freedom of speechwhich he often recalled.

It is not difficult to imagine what kind of interference in Grok’s activities might be possible from recent events. In May Grok started talking about the «white genocide in South Africa» even in topics that had nothing to do with it. Subsequently, xAI admitted that «strange behavior» Grok (they don’t say which one) was caused by external interference (they don’t say by whom). In the same period, Grok began to deny the mass nature of the Holocaust.