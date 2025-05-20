Bybit opens trading in shares of 78 companies, and JPMorgan allows customers to buy BTC

The second largest crypto exchange in the world Bybit has expanded its Gold & FX (MT5) trading platform to include trading in 78 major global stocks using the USDT stablecoin.

This will allow users to buy shares of companies from various sectors for as little as 5 USDT and with a commission of 0.04 USDT. A 5x leverage is also available.

Traditional assets such as gold, oil, and indices remain available on the platform.

In addition, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said that the bank will allow bitcoin purchases. Although he himself is not enthusiastic about this idea. Diamond made it clear that his personal opinion on bitcoin remains unchanged: BTC has problems due to its use in money laundering, criminal activities, and lack of clarity on ownership.

Since August, Morgan Stanley has allowed its financial advisors to offer access to spot bitcoin ETFs to qualified clients.

Sources: Bybit, CNBC