First look at the Subaru Forester 2025: new generation, same values

The main car of the Subaru brand, the Forester crossover, was presented in Kyiv. And this is one of the least hidden novelties of our car market. Its teasers were leaked online the summer before last, and the world premiere took place in November 2023 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. In September, the model was shown for the first time in Europe, and the «six» has reached Ukraine only now.

Couch experts hate the appearance of every new Subaru, but the Forester traditionally gets the most flack. Both the most popular model of the brand and the one that is updated most often — they say that its design goes from bad to worse. But we must pay tribute to the resilience of the “samurai”— criticism only hardens both the character of the “forester” and the faith of Japanese designers in their own strength. A week ago, the world said goodbye to the much more pleasing to the eye Legacy, which had been produced for 35 years. And the Forester is more alive than ever. Over the past 10 years, sales in the United States (the brand’s number one market) have been hovering around 175 thousand, and half of the 2.7 million Foresters sold there compared to 369 thousand in Europe.

However, like any samurai, Forester has come a long way in inner self-exploration and self-improvement. “The Pleiades cherish and nurture their successful solutions (opposed engines, symmetrical all-wheel drive, V-belt variator, etc.), so don’t expect any special revelations from the six.

Fresh appearance of the Subaru Forester 2025

Designers report on the new design of the Subaru Forester 2025, a new engine, and a new transmission, but we have already seen all this. For example, external changes are hard to identify, even in a face-to-face meeting. The familiar silhouette and proportions, the same doorways and roof shape. The dimensions are +15 mm in length and 13 mm in width with the same base, height, and ground clearance.

As usual with facelifts, the most noticeable changes are stylistic. Thanks to the square wheel arches and rougher bumpers, it looks more massive. As one of the experts noted at the presentation, it seems that Toyota’s designers crossed the old Outlander with the new Explorer in an argument. But what is certain is that the increased overhangs did not have the best effect on geometric cross-country ability.

And if you can argue about the rough appearance of the Subaru Forester 2025 (after all, it’s a matter of taste), then the conservative design is a clear case of treading water. By and large, we are looking at another crossover facelift. No matter what marketers say. There are no revolutions under the hood either. The long-promised hybrid setup never appeared. Now it is expected in 2026, but this is in the main markets. It is not yet known whether it will reach us.

Moreover, the Forester remains an old-school adherent: minimum digitalization, maximum practicality. As before, the driver has analog instrumentation on the dashboard and many old-school buttons around the central monitor. The only nod to progress is the improved wireless connection of Apple CarPlay/Android Auto interfaces, navigation, and a surround view system. The 11.6-inch tablet borrowed from the Outback seems to be outdated at birth but still demonstrates good graphics and response. Let’s hope that the software has been significantly improved, as we’ve seen some freezes before. We are waiting for a test drive.

The interior has been basically reformatted for the better, and the integrity of the style is really already evident. There seems to be more storage space, and the ergonomics have definitely improved. Noise insulation has been improved, double glass has been added to the front, and the seats have improved support and have a shake absorption function. Behind the passengers, there is enough space and a comfortable sofa, but without length and backrest adjustments. The Forester now has an updated Hands-Free trunk opening function with a height limiter, which was not available before. But the volume of the space itself is 508 liters up to (1720 liters maximum).

With a focus on safety

The money saved on digitalization and designers was invested in passive and active security systems. Which they combine into the Eye Sight complex. Yes, this technology has not become part of a full-fledged autopilot, as we were promised at a similar presentation in Kyiv in 2018. It’s worth noting that there have been no “fatal” accidents involving Subaru on Ukrainian roads since then, so the systems are working accurately.

In its next iteration, the Eye Sight in Subaru Forester 2025 has undergone about fifty improvements and received a third, central lens. To be more precise, there are 15 functions in total: 7 updated and 5 new. According to the developers, it identifies cyclists and pedestrians much faster. In addition, the system now has an electric brake booster, which allows it to quickly and intensively slow down the crossover to avoid an emergency. And even more. For example, if Eye Sight diagnoses a driver’s loss of consciousness, it will activate the emergency brake, stop the car, and unlock the door locks.

One of the main innovations of the sixth generation is the highest level of safety. All available safety systems are included as standard equipment. Including an airbag under the front passenger’s feet — in the event of an accident, it reduces the load on the spine. A total of 8 airbags are installed in the Forester.

The power structure of Subaru Forester 2025 remains the same as the SGP platform, only the torsional rigidity of the frame has increased by 10% and the fasteners have become stronger. As a bonus, this will reduce cabin vibrations and improve handling. Which should skyrocket anyway, since the electric power steering with 2-shaft rack and pinion is borrowed from the WRX sports car. So the problem of a partial lack of feedback on the steering wheel should be solved.

Technical stability of the Subaru Forester 2025

Under the hood, Subaru Forester 2025 also has no major changes. No turbocharged engines, no hybrid engines. There is not even a «mild» hybrid, only the basic 2.5-liter «opposition». Moreover, it is suppressed (185 hp and 247 Nm) in order to meet environmental standards. The atmospheric «four» is paired with the proprietary Lineartronic V-belt variator, which now has eight simulated steps.

As standard, the Forester is equipped with a two-function X-Mode with all its advantages. Only the algorithm updates have made the previously symmetrical all-wheel drive transmission a little more versatile and partially favor the front, more loaded axle — it accounts for 60% of the traction. And of course, it reacts even more sensitively to changes in traction (SI-Drive system) and distributes torque between each wheel separately.

The crossover reaches the first hundred meters in 9.7 seconds and stops accelerating after reaching 205 km/h. Passport consumption is 10.1 liters/100 km in the city, 6.7 liters on the highway, and 7.9 liters in the mixed cycle.

It’s good that no one will doubt the abilities of the Subaru Forester. Everything is still in place, from the 220 mm ground clearance to the ability to tow a saw weighing 1870 kg. It has coped well with difficult off-road conditions before, if you don’t demand tractor cross-country ability from it and make sure that the tires are suitable for the driving conditions.

What do they offer?

There are three configurations available on our market so far. The basic one has Limited (1,833,000 UAH/$43.6 thousand), has a simple fabric interior, a multimedia system with 6 speakers, and 2-color 18-inch wheels.

In the middle version, Sport (UAH 1,899,000/$45.2 thousand) eco-leather seats and a sofa, a standard navigation system, X-Mode with a pair of off-road presets, and black wheels.

In the cabin of the top version Touring (UAH 2,039,000/$48.5 thousand) suede inserts and perforated leather, a premium Harman Kardon audio system with 11 speakers, wireless phone charging, and a panoramic sunroof. When I asked about sales plans for «foresters», the management confidently stated that they would have a hundred by the end of the year and assured me of the availability of cars in stock.

“Pleiades” is a niche brand and has never hidden it. As well as the fact that they always follow their own chosen path in everything. A short product line that eliminates internal cannibalism is as much a characteristic feature of the brand as an unconventional approach to «iron» and an indulgent approach to design and packaging. After all, a samurai has no goal — only a path.