The fact that «How to tame dragon»received live action the film adaptation in 2025, was news that caused more surprise than expectation. Everything, the original cartoon of 2010 —is already a classic, which is unlikely to needed a remake. But Hollywood lives by its own laws: if you can get out of shelves with your favorite story and redesign it for a modern audience —Why not? Especially when it comes to one of the most touching cartoons of recent decades. And what’s more not less surprising —It turned out really well.

Pluses: the spirit of the original is preserved, cool graphics, live acting, Toothless looks fantastic, honest adaptation Minuses: too literal a remake, a minimum of novelty, sometimes lacking emotional risk 8 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

«How to train your dragon»

Genre adventure, fantasy, family, comedy

Director Dean DeBlois

У roles Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Gerard Butler, and etc.

Prem’era June 13, 2025, cinemas

«How to tame dragon» not trying to reinvent the wheel, change the canon, or to turn the familiar story of feet on head. Everything here is done according to the classics: literally a frame in frame, a scene in scene, the events of the cartoon were recreated. The changes are minimal: new actors, a slightly different musical drama, a few fresh jokes and microscopic changes in the dialogues. But it is precisely because of this simplicity that the movie works. Because the essence remains —and the story itself is about friendship, trust, choice, and courage that breaks through the armor even in of the hardest hearts. This is still a tale of an outcast and monster, who are really only looking for understanding.

Hollywood does not just love nostalgia —They exploit it. Especially when it comes to something as warm, honest, and bright as «How to tame dragon».

The DreamWorks studio decided not to to invent anything new, and I just took my the same animated classic from 2010 and moved it to the live actionformat. On paper is sounds like more one remake for the sake of remaking, and on miraculously, the movie was not about marketing, and about the heart.

Yes, it is still and history itself —about outcast the dragon that everyone is afraid of. About a friendship that is stronger than prejudice. About losses, choices, and how It is important to remain yourself even when the whole world demands otherwise. It’s just that now all of this occurs with live actors, in a world where Tug-o-War and Toothless look as realistic as possible.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Directors do not began to break down what, and it still works. They just carefully adapted the familiar: reworked the music a bit, freshened up the dialogues, added a few new jokes, and updated the secondary roles.

The visual level of the movie is the most impressive. Toothless looks as if he had been You can actually touch it. CGI —on on par with the best blockbusters of recent years. The dragons have come to life, but not lost any emotion from the animation. Their eyes, reactions, behavior —everything is drawn with with love. Camera not tries to hide, she gives the viewer time to watch and to believe. This is is exactly the case when you can say:«Yes, it is not is just a computer model. It’s character».

The cast does a decent job. Mason Thames in Hiccup’s role was not impressive ideality, and sincerity —у He feels the same internal conflict: to be a hero or to remain a good guy who is not is accepted. Nico Parker as Astrid —confident, intelligent, with by their dignity, which is not comes down to a fighting girl from with a sword. Gerard Butler in the role of the Stoic —is just a gift to the fans. He brings in The movie has the same level of dramatic power as й у cartoon: a harsh voice but a soft heart. He is not plays —He lives this character again.

The story is not has become deeper, but also not lost the main one —of soulfulness. It is not about dragons, and About relationships. About the fear of losing. About how it is difficult to understand each other, and how a lot of it is worth it. That is why, despite the banality of remakes, this version justifies itself. It doesn’t adds a new meaning, but also not disfigures the old man. А is —is a feat for modern Hollywood.

Yes, some scenes could be to work better. Sometimes it feels like The actors just mechanically reproduce the cartoon. We could have taken a little more risk —to add a new breath. But with On the other hand, it is not the project where I want to experiment. The main thing here is —to save the heart, and not show ambition.