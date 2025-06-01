Movie review «Karate Kid: Legends»

It’s been over a decade since the last «Karate Kid» movie was released, and pop culture has experienced a real boom in relaunches and sequels in that time. And now, in 2025, the franchise is back in the ring, with Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and a brand new hero. Did the authors manage to unite several generations of viewers, take a step forward and at the same time preserve the spirit of the original? Or is this just another motivational story, of which we have seen hundreds? The answer, as always, is somewhere in the middle.

Pluses: pleasant mood of nostalgia, well-directed fights, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio — always nice to see, no need to watch all the previous parts, visually and technically — everything is on the level Minuses: the plot is secondary and predictable, the characters are not memorable, the script is sometimes weak, there is a lack of real emotion or drama, the feeling is «one-time» viewing 6 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

«Karate Kid: Legends» / Karate Kid: Legends

Genre

action movie, drama

Director Jonathan Entwistle

Starring Ben Wang, Sadie Stanley, Joshua Jackson, Aramis Knight, Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, and others.

Premiere May 29, 2025, cinemas

Imagine trying to reconcile two parallel universes: the one where nostalgia for the 80s with Ralph Macchio reigns supreme, and the one where Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith were swinging their legs on the roofs of Chinese temples in 2010. Yes, this is exactly the task set by the creators of «Karate Kid: Legends» —, a movie that is both a sequel and a restart, and seems to be an attempt to remember why we loved this franchise in the first place.

There was enough intrigue here even before the release of —: the return of Chan, the participation of new characters, a possible merger of canons… But what did it turn out to be? It’s standard, not particularly outstanding, but not painfully bad either. It’s just another motivational story about self-belief, of which we’ve seen dozens, if not hundreds, already. But sometimes this is enough.

The plot centers on a new young hero, a typical outsider with a good heart, who, of course, gets into trouble, finds a mentor, trains, learns to kick, believe in himself, forgive, overcome fear, and everything else that is part of the basic package of martial arts films.

This time, the two veterans of the franchise, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, are the mentors, and if you’re expecting some kind of large-scale confrontation or deep drama from them, you’d be wrong. They’re here to legitimize a new generation of heroes, give advice, and smile wisely. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing — it’s just that if you were expecting a movie on the scale of a «Cobra Kai» finale, it’s better to lower your expectations right away.

The acting here is quite tolerable. The new protagonist may not impress with charisma, but he copes with his task: to be the face of teenage anger, confusion, and gradual growth. Chan, as always, is kind and a little tired, but sincere. Macchio’s performance is familiar — his character still feels obliged to save everyone around him.

The characters are not very deep, but they work within the genre. And if we talk about the strongest aspect of the movie — it is undoubtedly the fight scenes. Here, they are shot dynamically, with normal editing (without fifty splices for one blow), and the choreography sometimes even resembles the best moments from «Cobra Kai». In fact, it’s for these moments that the movie is worth watching for those who miss the good old days of training at dawn and final tournaments in slow motion.

We should also mention the connection with the previous parts. If you haven’t watched all of «Karate Kid», or re-read the wiki, it’s okay. The movie works as a separate story, with enough background for newcomers. And if you’re a fan of the original, you’ll find a lot of references, cameos, and warm moments — not as kinky as they could be.

The script, however, is simple to the point of impossibility. Some lines sound as if they were written by artificial intelligence after watching 10 seasons of «Power Rangers», but this also has a certain charm. The music and visuals are not annoying, the cinematography is on par, the editing more or less keeps the pace — in short, the technical part is done professionally, without any wow effects, but without failures either.