MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC video card review: 8 gigabytes «enough for» everyone

This month, the release of RTX 5060 graphics cards was accompanied by a whole smokescreen of intrigue and mystery. Reviews and comparisons were taboo due to the banal lack of drivers. But finally, the time has come to take a closer look at what NVIDIA has been hiding from us so stubbornly. Meet the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC, which has come to the editorial review today.

25% increase in CUDA cores and GDDR7 memory; efficient cooling thanks to TWIN FROZR 10; DLSS 4 support. Minuses: 8 GB of video memory; PCIe 5.0 x8.

Specifications of MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC

Interface PCI-E Gen 5 x16 (uses x8) Technical process 4 nm Graphics processor GB206 Memory bandwidth 28 GB/s VRAM capacity 8GB GDDR7 Memory bus 128-bit Streaming processors 4608 Exits 3 x DisplayPort v2.1a 1 x HDMI v2.1b Power connector 1 x 8-pin Energy consumption 155 W Recommended power supply 550 W Additionally TWIN FROZR 10 Dimensions 248 x 135 x 41 mm Weight 649 grams Takes up space 2 slots

Test bench

To test the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC, we built an AM5 platform system that boasts an excellent level of performance for most gamers. The basis was the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, which provides high computing power without «bottlenecks» for the GPU

System configuration:

Motherboard ASRock X870E Taichi ;

ASRock X870E Taichi Processor AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D ;

Cooling MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360 ;

MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360 Drive Kingston FURY Renegade 3D NAND TLC 4TB

RAM G.Skill Trident Z5 CK 2x24Gb Royal ;

Power supply MSI MPG A1000GS PCIE5 1000W ;

Monitor Acer Predator XB273UV3bmiiprx, 27″, QuadHD, IPS .

Package, appearance and cooling of MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC

MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC arrived for editorial review in a compact branded box. This is not surprising, since we are looking at a dual-fan version designed to fit even in small cases.

Unpacking the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC, we can only find the documentation in addition to the video card itself in an antistatic package. No additional accessories are provided. Low weight — only 649 grams does not require an additional support leg.

The design of the card in the MSI Gaming OC branded style emphasizes aggressive lines and RGB backlighting, which has become almost mandatory for any product in this segment. The case is made of durable plastic with metal inserts.

The video card is powered by a reliable and decades-proven eight-pin connector. This is a very good decision, because NVIDIA understands that the vast majority of the target audience is unlikely to have new power supplies with a 12VHPWR connector.

The cooling system of the TWIN FROZR 10 consists of a copper contact plate, Core Pipes heat pipes and two STORMFORCE fans, which provide a good balance between efficiency and noise. We will test them later.

Performance and architecture

The MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC is based on the GB206 chip, which is also used in the 5060 Ti model. This 181 mm² crystal contains 21.9 billion transistors, although not all resources are activated in this version — the number of cores is reduced by 17% compared to the more powerful model

As a result, we have 3840 CUDA cores, 30 streaming multiprocessors (SM), 30 fourth-generation RT cores, and 120 fifth-generation Tensor cores. This provides a 25% increase over the RTX 4060, which theoretically promises a corresponding increase in performance in raster computing.

The video card is equipped with 8 GB of GDDR7 memory at 28 Gbps, which provides 448 GB/s of bandwidth. This is 65% faster than the previous generation. However, the amount of memory raises questions, because 8 GB in 2025 looks like a compromise, especially for games with high texture requirements

In addition, the PCIe 5.0 x8 bus interface adds another layer of limitations, especially for users with older PCIe 3.0 systems, where performance can drop significantly. The theoretical computing power of the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC is 19 TFLOPs, which is significantly lower than the 24 TFLOPs of the 5060 Ti. The Blackwell architecture, on which the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC is based, is an evolutionary step for Nvidia, although in this particular case we see a cautious approach rather than a breakthrough The GDDR7 memory is an added advantage, but its 8 GB capacity limits the potential for tasks that require a large video buffer, especially in rendering or neural network tasks. That’s why the card failed to fully pass the test of generating ten images in Amuse at high quality The PCIe 5.0 x8 interface is a bit of a concern, as it can create a so-called «botleneck» even on modern systems, and on older platforms with PCIe 3.0, performance will drop even further.

In work tasks, such as video editing or 3D modeling, the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC proves to be an average card that can handle basic workloads, but no more. In Blender, the video card scores 3685 points, which is slightly less than the RTX 4060 Ti. However, by playing around with overclocking, you can level the situation and even get ahead. In D5 Render, the gap with the RTX 5060 Ti is about 20%.

MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC gaming performance

Moving on to gaming performance, the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC shows mixed results. In tests at 1080p, the card shows an average frame rate that often hovers around the RTX 3060 Ti or 3070 level. For example, in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 we got 56 frames per second without DLSS, which is 20% faster than the RTX 4060. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves and go through current gaming projects.

Unfortunately, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 proved to be somewhat unstable during testing when using NVIDIA 576.52 drivers. At QuadHD using DLSS, the same artifacts were observed that I previously recorded in preview of the RTX 5060 Ti video card.

In principle, people go to the Exclusion Zone to find artifacts, so it’s not surprising. In DLSS and framerate-free mode, MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC shows us 43 FPS, which is 26% more than the previous generation model — RTX 4060.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 RTX 5060 Ti RTX 5060 RTX 4060 The difference, % QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator – ON 100 93 74 +26 QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator – OFF 49 43 34 +26 FullHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator – ON 125 123 104 +18 FullHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator – OFF 69 61 47 +30

At FullHD, we have almost the benchmark 60 frames per second, while the RTX 4060 overlay shows only 47 FPS. The help of DLSS and the frame generator allows the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC to pull ahead even more, doubling the number of frames, but the 4060 also crosses the 100 FPS mark without any problems.

Therefore, with the help of neural technology in both video cards, there are no problems with this in FullHD resolution. The only problem is — again, the amount of video memory, which sometimes leads to problems with frame stability.

The game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle also had some surprises. For some reason, the frame generator of MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC did not work correctly. That is why there was such an interesting situation that when using DLSS plus FG, the RTX 4060 showed even +15% more frames. The reason lies in the incorrect operation of the game itself.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle RTX 5060 Ti RTX 5060 RTX 4060 The difference, % QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS – OFF, Framegenerator – OFF, Path Tracing – OF 78 74 61 +21 QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS – Quality, Framegenerator – x4, Path Tracing – OFF 207 92 70 +31 FullHD, Ultra, DLSS – QUALITY, Framegenerator – ON, Path Tracing – OFF 227 112 132 -15 FullHD, Ultra, TAA, Framegenerator – OFF, Path Tracing – OFF 97 113 91 +24

Indiana Jones is very demanding on the amount of video memory, so we can only play with medium quality settings. If 8 gigabytes of video memory «with a stretch» is enough now, what will happen in a year or two, when the number of such projects will only increase?

Cyberpunk 2077 RTX 5060 Ti RTX 5060 RTX 4060 The difference, % QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS — OFF, Framegenerator – OFF, Path Tracing – Middle 44 39 28 +39 QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS — 4x, Framegenerator – ON, Path Tracing – OFF 163 142 64 +122 FullHD, Ultra, DLSS — OFF, Framegenerator – OFF, Path Tracing – OFF 72 66 49 +35 FullHD, Ultra, DLSS — 4x, Framegenerator – ON, Path Tracing – OFF 263 252 114 +121

Cyberpunk 2077 was the first to support the new DLSS 4 model. In this game, we have a multiple gap from the previous generation thanks to Transformer support. The difference when using neurotechnology in some modes is more than 100%.

If we take «net performance», then in this case the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC outperforms the RTX 4060 by 28-49% depending on the selected resolution

Silent Hill 2 Remake has always been a «tough nut to crack», but unlike Indiana Jones, the game is not so much demanding on video memory as on the GPU. Nevertheless, you can play the game not only in FullHD but also in QuadHD on epic settings, and comfortably if you use DLSS and the frame generator.

Half-Life 2 RTX is still in demo mode, so there’s no need to demand any optimization from it. There is a strange situation here, when the RTX 4060 demonstrated even more frames in pure performance than the new model. But as soon as we turn on supersampling and frame generation, the difference becomes more than 2 times compared to the RTX 4060. This includes improved image quality, although not in all scenarios.

Plague Tale Requiem can be played comfortably not only at FullHD but also at QuadHD. And at a frequency 31% higher than on RTX 4060.

Avowed (RT – ON) RTX 5060 Ti RTX 5060 RTX 4060 The difference, % QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator (x4) – ON) 123 141 69 +104 QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator (OFF) 56 29 24 +21 FullHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator (x4) – ON) 216 137 102 +34 FullHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator (OFF) 85 55 40 +38 Oblivion RTX 5060 Ti RTX 5060 RTX 4060 The difference, % QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator (x4) – ON + RT High) 72 67 58 +16 QuadHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator (OFF) + RT High 30 27 23 +17 FullHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator (x4) – ON + RT High) 101 99 84 +18 FullHD, Ultra, DLSS + Framegenerator (OFF) + RT High 40 42 34 +24

Avowed DLSS support makes the X4’s frame count almost sky-high — 141 frames per second in QuadHD. This is an excellent result that cannot be achieved with previous generation supersampling graphics cards.

But the difference in Oblivion is not so significant. On average, it is about 19-20% and correlates with the number of computing cores.

A new gem of French gamemaking — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available for comfortable play in QuadHD at high settings. Of course, you’ll have to season it croissants customization with supersampling. You’ll get 72 FPS as a reward.

Moreover, DLSS images are much better than rendering in native resolution and using TAA

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 RTX 5060 RTX 4060 The difference, % QuadHD, High, DLSS – ON 72 60 +20 QuadHD, High, DLSS (OFF) 43 36 +19 FullHD, High, DLSS — ON 94 83 +13 FullHD, High, DLSS — OFF 67 56 +20 Doom: The Dark Ages RTX 5060 RTX 4060 The difference, % QuadHD, High, DLSS – ON 94 75 +25 QuadHD, High, DLSS (OFF) 52 41 +27 FullHD, High, DLSS — ON 253 133 +90 FullHD, High, DLSS — OFF 72 60 +20

In the hurricane and merciless Doom: The Dark Ages, vile imps will fly off your shield at 74 frames per second. And in FullHD, you’ll be able to enjoy an eSports-like 253 FPS. The game is perfectly optimized, but it is sensitive to the bandwidth of the video memory interface.

And in conclusion, we need to conduct a real baptism of fire to answer the most important question. Will my video card handle Crysis 3 Remastered? Unlike its predecessorRTX 5060 showed its best side, both in FullHD and QHD. And the difference was often twofold.

The game turned out to be very sensitive to the speed of the video memory. The modern GDDR7 helped us to confidently pass even the most difficult moments of the game with the least delays. This is not the case with RTX 4060.

Power consumption, noise and heat MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC

Despite the dual-fan design, the temperatures of the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC were quite moderate. The core temperature did not exceed 60 degrees Celsius. The video memory was a little hotter — 66°C.The fan speeds did not rise above 1500 rpm, so the noise background did not stand out compared to the system itself.

The sound level meter recorded about 32 dB, and the backplane heated up to 38 °C.Power consumption in the most fierce gaming battles was about 134 watts, and in standby mode on the desktop — 12 W. If there is no heavy load, the fans stop.

Experience of use

MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC leaves a mixed impression. On the one hand, the card handles most modern games at 1080p, providing acceptable performance for esports titles or undemanding gaming projects

On the other hand, the 8 GB video memory limit is a constant reminder in both generations, especially when you try to increase the resolution or enable ray tracing. In such cases, textures may simply not load, which sometimes results in a blurry image

One of my desktops has the MSI RTX 4060 Ventus, which has been tested in hundreds of virtual battles. It works more stably with my favorite offline image generator — Fooocus, and is also friendly with PhysX x32.

In general, the experience of using the card depends more on personal expectations: if we are looking for a budget solution for light games, it can be suitable. But for more ambitious tasks, its capabilities are quickly exhausted. Ideally, RTX 5060 graphics cards would be good with at least 12 GB of GDDR7 for a minimum perspective.

I managed to overclock the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC without any problems, gaining an additional 8-9% of performance. There is no great need for this, but still, it is possible.

Prices and competitors

MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC is available at a price starting at UAH 17,223, which on 17-20% above the price RTX 4060. At first glance, this looks like a decent deal, especially when compared to the price-to-frame ratio. However, if you consider competitors such as Radeon RX 7800 XT with 16 GB of memory, the RTX 5060’s advantage becomes less obvious, and it will be significantly inferior in QuadHD due to memory limitations. You can, of course, buy MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16G GAMING TRIO OC with 16 gigabytes of video memory, thus making sure that even in a few years the card will still have a performance margin. But a surcharge of almost 10 thousand hryvnias is a deadly anti-argument when you have a limited budget.

There are also new competitors on the horizon, including Radeon RX 9060 XTwhich promises configurations with 8 and 16 GB of storage, as well as Intel Arc B580 which, with improved drivers, can be a serious competitor in terms of price-performance ratio. In this context, the RTX 5060 looks like a product that risks becoming obsolete quickly, especially if AMD offers more attractive solutions at a similar price.

8 /10 Rating ITC.ua Working Performance 7 Video memory is not enough for offline neural networks to work correctly. Gaming Performance 8 Up to 25% faster than RTX 4060 Energy, Noise 9.5 Quiet and cool graphics card Price 7.5 The price is far from the recommended one.