Rave in a galaxy far, far away: dance hits from sci-fi movies and TV series

The fiery dance of the usually reserved Senator Mon Mothma in the second season of Disney+’s «Andor» sparked a lively discussion on social media and generated a real downpour of remixes, including an hour-long video on the official «Star Wars» YouTube channel. This inspired us to recall the dance hits from sci-fi movies and TV series that can be heard in the most remote corners of the galaxy.

Niamos! (Brasso) — Andor

Authors: Nicholas Britell, Brandon Roberts

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Given John Williams’ iconic soundtracks, creating music for «Star Wars» is no easy task for any composer. Luckily, composer Nicholas Britell was not afraid of being compared to his legendary predecessor, was given carte blanche by «Andor» creator Tony Gilroy to create a completely unique soundscape for the series, and did an excellent job.

After recording the song «Niamos! (Morlana Club Mix)» for the scene in the underground brothel on the planet Morlana-1 where Cassian Andor searches for his sister in the first season, Brittell decided to repeat the slightly altered song in other scenes «What if this track becomes an intergalactic hit? — suggested He is Gilroy. — This would explain his appearance in different contexts». Thus, five years before the fateful Battle of Yavin, Nicholas Britell became the main composer of a galaxy far, far away.

Later, a slowerfor version «Niamos! (Coruscant Lounge Mix)» was played during the embassy party on Coruscant. Although Brandon Roberts composed the music for season 2 of «Andor, he used a remix of Brittany’s original track for the wedding in episode 3. When the energetic rhythms of the fast-paced synth-pop hit begin to play over the droid loudspeaker, the hitherto restrained celebration turns into a real dance party.

this scene marks a definitive shift in mon mothma. she’s letting go of leida and of tay. in the very place she was caged all those years ago to perrin, she’s spreading her “wings”; a phoenix becoming reborn as the woman who will lead the rebellion #andor pic.twitter.com/yIU8TxezYB — .• linds •. (@acosmiclove) April 24, 2025

On the record with soundtrack of the second season, the new version is called «Brasso». It is worth noting that showrunner Tony Gilroy has officially confirmed Decider: «Niamos!» is now a canonical hit in the «Star Wars universe».Therefore, we will most likely hear this infectious mix of tropical tones and energetic drums in other films and TV series of the franchise many times.

Star Wars Theme (Cantina Band) Author: Meco

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music The dance party in the «Andor» series was something new for the franchise, but it was not the first «Star Wars» music track to conquer the dance floor. In May 1977, American musician and sci-fi fan Domenico Monardo, known as Meco, attended the premiere of George Lucas’ film four times in a row. What he saw and heard captivated the artist so much that he immediately began composing a disco version of John Williams’ symphonic music.

A month later, he released his debut album «Star Wars and Other Galactic Funk», which mixed recognizable movie themes with funky funk rhythms and inserts imitating blaster shots, R2-D2 chirping, and spaceship sounds. The highlight of the album was the Cantina Band composition, which not only topped the charts and made Meco famous, but also set the standards for space disco for many years.

It’s Love, Love, Love — Battlestar Galactica

Authors: Tartaglia And The Space Angels

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

Resounding success «Star Wars» forever changed space fiction and paved the way for projects that had been waiting for decades. One of them was the television movie «Battlestar Galactica», which was released in 1978. According to the plot, in the distant future, the inhabitants of 12 colony planets are waging a thousand-year war against the robotic Cylon race.

When an alien enemy insidiously destroys all human-inhabited worlds under the guise of a truce, the star cruiser «Galaxy» takes on board the survivors and sets off in search of the legendary cradle of humanity, whose coordinates have long been lost, — Earth. Visiting the resort planet Carillon on their way, the heroes end up in a casino where guests are having fun to the song «It’s Love, Love, Love» performed by the exotic female trio The Space Angels.

Main Jam in Lounge — Star Trek

Authors: Deborah Downey and Charles Napier

Where to listen: YouTube

We’ve already figured out how to dance in the «Star Wars» universe, but what about «Star Trek»? You can find anything in this fantasy universe, but to see a dance party aboard the starship «Enterprise», you’ll have to rewind the calendar back 56 years.

In the 20th episode of the 3rd season (1969) of the original Star Trek series called «The Way to Eden», Captain Kirk and his crew rescue a group of space hippies, including musician Adam (Charles Napier) and Girl #1 (Deborah Downey). They organize a music concert to thank the rescuers. Napier, known for his role in «The Silence of the Lambs», and backup singer Downey sing a kind of space folk, forcing the crew to dance along, but leaving First Officer Spock unmoved, who, of course, is closer to his favorite lute.

Jelly Belly — Buck Rogers in the 25th Century

Author: Stu Phillips

Where to listen: YouTube

Spock could have learned how to relax to music in the company of charming girls from another famous space pilot — Buck Rogers. According to the plot of the TV series «Buck Rogers in the Twenty-First Century», he had an accident during a space shuttle flight and was frozen for 500 years.

Buck woke up in 2491 to find the planet under attack by the warlike Draconians and joined the Earth Defense Force, piloting a space fighter. He was assisted by his navigator Wilma, a small, clever robot named Tweekie, and the local equivalent of AI, a smart computer in the form of a disk about 20 cm in diameter that Tweekie usually wears around his neck.

As you can see in the video, five centuries of freezing do not prevent Baku from giving his descendants a real master class. He explains to Princess Ardali the essence of electronic dance music of the 70s in a surprisingly concise manner, and then demonstrates his dance moves to a wonderful composition by American composer Stuart Phillips. In doing so, he not only makes an unforgettable impression on the princess, but also makes her shake her silver robot’s ass.

Zion — The Matrix Reloaded

Author: Fluke

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

In the movie «The Matrix: The Matrix Reloaded», the British electronic band Fluke performs a moving house track to which several thousand inhabitants of the underground Zion ecstatically move. It’s noteworthy that the crazy rave in the last city of humans on planet Earth caused almost as much controversy among the audience as theories about Neo’s purpose. Some noted that a dance party of this magnitude on the eve of the possible destruction of the settlement is something unheard of and inappropriate in science fiction films. Others admired the genius of the Wachowskis, who managed to show the living energy of humanity through dance.

Derezzed — Tron: Legacy

Author: Daft Punk

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

When it became known that the French duo Daft Punk would write the music for the sequel to the cyberpunk fantasy «Tron» with the subtitle «Inheritance», fans of electronic dance music were delighted.

Bangalter and Omem-Christo’s elegant neon aesthetic fit perfectly into the film, and the fight scene in a nightclub to the energetic track Derezzed, decorated with cameos by the performers, was one of the most spectacular in the movie.

We would like to remind you that on October 10 this year, we will see the premiere of the next film in the — «Tron: Ares», and it would be a real miracle if Daft Punk wrote the music for it again.

Come and Get Your Love — Guardians of the Galaxy

Author: Redbone

Where to listen: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music

In each of the films in our selection, dance music performs different functions. For Senator Mon Mothma, it helps her hide her guilt, grief, and stress. For Buck Rogers, it helps him find a common language with people of the twenty-first century. And for the protagonist of the «Guardians of the Galaxy» franchise, Peter Quill, the nostalgic music of the 60s and 70s has become a source of strength and a symbol of his home.

In the first film, the fiery boogie «Come and Get Your Love» by the Indian band Redbone makes Quill dance with gusto while stealing the Power Stone from an abandoned temple on the planet Morag.

And at the beginning of the second movie, a cheerful pop symphony «Mr. Blue Sky» English Electric Light Orchestra energizes the Guardians as they battle the interdimensional monster Abilene. And while Peter, Drex, Gamora and Rocket the raccoon try to defeat the monster, baby Groot entertains the audience with his funny dance to the choppy bass and swirling strings of one of the most recognizable songs of all time.