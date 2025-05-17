Review of the «Andor», season 2

Even during the of the first season «Andora» it became clear that this is more than just another story in the Star Wars universe. This is something more serious, darker and deeper. The second season, which will complete the protagonist’s journey to the events of Rogue One, was supposed to confirm whether this story can really keep the bar high? Will it not get lost in the expectations of the audience, who are all about lightsabers and epic battles? And most importantly, won’t the project fall victim to its own format, where «slow» can turn into «boring»? Let’s try to figure out what Disney did and whether they managed to complete this journey with dignity.

Pluses: a deep, thoughtful script with political and philosophical themes; atmospheric direction and visual style without excessive special effects; excellent acting (especially Skashgård, O'Reilly and Luna); high-level soundtrack and sound design; Star Wars going beyond the blockbuster formula Minuses: slow pace may scare off some viewers; lack of «traditional» action and fan service (although the latter may even be a plus); some lines develop too long or too complicated 9 /10 Rating

ITC.ua

Genre sci-fi, action, drama

Project manager Tony Gilroy

Starring Diego Luna, Stellan Skashgård, Adria Archona, Alan Tudyk, and others.

Premiere April 22, 2025, Disney+

When Disney first announced the series about Cassian Andor — a character we know just enough to know nothing about — it seemed like another project to fill the content library. But since the first season, «Andor» has proven that it can play by different rules. And now the second season has finally arrived — and once again showed that a galaxy far, far away doesn’t have to look like a fireworks festival where every frame screams «buy a toy».

It’s the opposite: cold, hard, sometimes slow, but deep. This is not a story about Jedi with shining swords, but about ordinary (and not so ordinary) people who are pitted against the system by their own lives. And even when these people wear imperial uniforms or look like office clerks — you want to be with them to the end.

The second season is much bolder. It is not afraid to look into the dark corners of the struggle for freedom, where morality — is a blurred concept, and the choice between good and evil looks like a choice between worse and even worse. And while the first season already hinted at a more «grounded» approach to «Star Wars», the second season completely breaks away from the usual patterns — in some places it’s more of a spy thriller with a dash of social drama.

At the same time, the story feels coherent, with lively characters and logical development of each storyline. And yes, sometimes events develop so slowly that you want to blow something up yourself, but instead — you sit there because you know it’s about to explode.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

One of the most interesting aspects of Andor’s second season is its tangible tonal evolution compared to the first. Whereas the first part of the series was built on dynamics, a sense of constant threat, and intense action scenes, the second part deliberately slows down from the beginning to dive deeper into the anatomy of the uprising.

In the first season, we saw Cassian, a wandering loner, develop into a man capable of fighting. There was more drive, escapes and unexpected twists and turns. In the second season, events slow down to show the systemic work of resistance, the price of every step and choice, and how something larger is being built from disparate links — a real resistance movement.

The authors don’t hand the viewer meanings on a silver platter, but make them think, analyze, and empathize. And most importantly, for the first time in the history of «Star Wars», an honest question is asked: how exactly is a revolution born? Not from heroes, but from tired, desperate people who do not want to be heroes but are forced to become them. And in this respect, Andor works on the level of serious drama — not just for fans of the franchise, but for everyone who is interested in what a revolt looks like without fantasy pathos. The series allows us to see how leaders are formed, how corruption penetrates the cracks of the system, and how even the best intentions can lead to the abyss.

But this does not mean that it has become boring. On the contrary, the series has gained even more dramatic muscle. The dialogues have become tighter, the atmosphere more depressing, and the enemy — even more ruthless. From the eighth episode, the second season seems to wake up from a slow sleep: the plot accelerates, the tension becomes palpable in the air, and each scene works like a spring that is about to snap.

At the same time, the authors do not forget about the main thing — the focus on people. There is little heroism and pathos, but a lot of pain, fatigue, despair, but also determination. And it is thanks to this approach that Andor eventually grows into one of the best projects in the entire Star Wars saga, if not the best. Not because of the epic battles or fan service, but because of its honesty towards the viewer and the topic it chose to explore.

It’s especially nice to see the actors in this series not just reading dialogues, but living in their roles. Diego Luna finally got a full chance to reveal himself, and his Cassian — is no longer a background figure from «Rebel One», but a complex, sometimes cruel, but still deeply human hero.

But the real stars of — are the secondary characters. Stellan Skashgrd continues to play Luthen Rael with such fire that you want to give him a separate scene for each episode. Mon Mothma, interpreted by Genevieve O’Reilly, is a master class in internal drama in the context of big politics. And even the emperors here are not cardboard villains, but people with motivation, which sometimes sounds disturbingly convincing. Visually, the second season does not disappoint either. The scenery, lighting, even the sounds — everything works to create an oppressive but beautiful atmosphere. It’s not a special effects extravaganza, but each scene looks thoughtful, tasteful, and with a clear understanding that the viewer doesn’t need to be shoved in the eye with light to feel the tension. The sound is a separate delight. The soundtrack sticks to the signature line of the first season. But for all its advantages, «Andor» is not for everyone. If you’re looking for light viewing with explosions every five minutes — it’s better to pass by. Some episodes really drag on like chewing gum, and the density of dialogues sometimes makes you pause for coffee. This is a series for those who like their entertainment to require attention and patience. It doesn’t scare with simplification and doesn’t try to be like others — that’s why it’s worth watching.