Review of the cartoon «Elio»

A new work by Pixar is always an event. Every premiere of the studio is traditionally accompanied by expectations of something heartbreaking, deep, and incredibly beautiful. But every year it becomes more and more difficult to keep this bar, especially when you already have «Soul», «Onward and Upward», «Toy Story» and other emotional masterpieces behind you. Elio has a big task on his shoulders — not only to present a new story, but also to bring the audience back to the Pixar that everyone loved. But did the movie manage to do it? And most importantly — will it find its audience in an environment where even children are becoming more demanding of cartoons?

Pluses: charming visuals and design of the aliens; sincere friendship between the main characters; family values that are relevant and understandable Minuses: the plot is sometimes too fast-paced and superficial; the feeling of lack of emotional depth; the music sometimes sounds formulaic and does not contribute to empathy 7 /10 Rating

«Elio»

Genre adventure, fantasy, family, comedy

Directors Adrian Molina, Domi Shea, Madeline Sharafian

Starring Zoe Saldana, Jamila Jamil, Brad Gerrett, Jonas Kibreab, and others.

Premiere June 20, 2025, cinemas

The animated film «Elio» is another step in Pixar’s attempts to comprehend complex things in the language of children and colorful adventures. This time, the studio took the audience beyond the Earth — into the depths of space, where a boy named Elio accidentally becomes the ambassador of humanity to an alien council of galactic beings.

It sounds loud, but it’s actually a slightly different kind of movie. Without the epic scope of «WALL-E» or the emotional depth of «Souls», «Elio» is more like a light summer adventure for younger viewers, which is more about design and concept than content.

It’s a story about being heard, even if you feel like you don’t belong in your own world, a theme that Pixar has tackled many times before, but here they did it with less ambition.

Personally, I was touched by the way Pixar touches on the theme of loneliness and loss through the prism of childhood naivety. Elio is strange, but not because of a flaw, but because of his imagination. His connection to his aunt Olga, who is forced to live with guilt and loss of space, adds soul to the film. So, although the plot is sometimes too fast, it makes it clear that even in an endless galaxy, a person can be heard. And most importantly, a person can be heard right here at home. You just need a little patience and faith.

Visually, «Elio» looks flawless. Space, aliens, holograms — everything looks stylish and cute, with the same attention to detail we’ve come to expect from Pixar.

The protagonist is an 11-year-old boy who, after losing his parents, feels alone on the planet. His bond with his aunt, who is raising him alone, works especially well, and these scenes contain the best emotional part of the film. And although the plot often jumps ahead, not allowing you to fully experience the turning points, there is still a warmth in the relationship between the characters that saves the day.

The friendship between Elio and the alien Glordon is the greatest achievement of the cartoon. It is absurd, funny, sincere and touching. This pair not only adds humor, but also holds the heart of the story. It is thanks to them that the movie does not turn into another space run, but has at least some structure, at least some emotional vector. Everything else is a little weaker.

The morality is too straightforward, conflicts are resolved quickly, and scenes that could have touched a nerve slip by. All of this creates the impression of underdevelopment. It’s as if the authors were afraid to go too deep in order not to scare the little viewer, but also fell short of the philosophy for which we love Pixar.

But despite all the advantages, «Elio» still falls short of the status of the studio’s great works. This is not the Pixar that makes adults roar and children think. It doesn’t have the breakthrough that «Onward and Upward» or «Coco» had, nor does it have the amazing depth that «WALL-E» had.

It is a pleasant cartoon, safe and predictable. Its main audience is children, and it works 100% for them. But for an adult viewer who is used to expecting something more from Pixar than just a beautiful visual and a moral lecture, — it will be a one-time experience. Cute, but superficial.