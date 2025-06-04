The most interesting new games of June 2025

Although summertime is usually more about announcements of big projects than their release, this June will be unusually rich in new releases: from a large-scale MMO in the Dune universe to the long-awaited sequel to Death Stranding. In addition, this month will see the release of the next generation of the Switch handheld along with several major games for Nintendo’s console.

Rise of Industry 2

Genre: Tycoon

Date: June 3

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Rise of Industry 2 takes the player to the United States of the 1980s — a time of fierce innovation, rapid globalization, and unprecedented profits. The game offers to build your own industrial empire from scratch: build factories, power plants, farms, mining companies, and other industries. No less attention will be paid to building contracts with business partners around the world and developing business in the media world — you can produce TVs, computers, and even game consoles.

The project will be of interest primarily to fans of economic strategies and business simulations like Tropico. The game features a campaign with 15 unique scenarios and a full-fledged sandbox mode, so players can either complete challenging business growth tasks or simply experiment with their production systems.

The sequel to the successful 2018 original will also offer new management modes, improved graphics, and a modified economic model: the news feed mentions that the developers want to add more flexibility to the design of factories.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Nintendo Switch 2

Date: June 5

The long-awaited next generation of Nintendo’s handheld console will bring powerful technical improvements over the original Switch. The main innovations are a larger 1080p screen (now 7.9 inches), the ability to display 4K images on a TV, and support for HDR and frame rates up to 120 FPS. The new docking station and updated Joy-Con 2 with magnetic attachment will allow you to play with even more variety — for example, in many games, they can be used as a mouse. Interestingly, Nintendo has already announced exclusive games for Switch 2: for example, a new installment of Mario Kart and other projects that were not available on the old console.

It is also known that the console will provide hardware ray tracing and special AI algorithms to improve the image, which will result in a significant increase in graphics performance compared to the old Switch. This made it possible to adapt such AAA titles as Cyberpunk 2077 and Split Fiction to the console, which will be released on the console’s release day.

Mario Kart World

Genre: Kart racing

Date: June 5

Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World — is a new installment of the legendary arcade racing series created specifically for Nintendo Switch 2. The game continues the established traditions of the fun series: players will be offered not just tracks, but an open world that combines several connected locations. For example, the Grand Prix mode now consists of four connected tracks, where participants can race 24 cars at once — twice as many as in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Additionally, new modes will be available: Knockout Tour (a journey through consecutive races with the worst performers being eliminated) and Free Roam — where players can explore the spaces between tracks on their own. The game should be of interest primarily to Mario Kart fans and gamers who love casual competitions. Multiplayer for up to 4 people on one console, online support, and simple controls make it accessible to children and beginners. The new generation of AAA Nintendo projects has its price: Mario Kart World will be sold for $80, which has caused controversy — because until now, major Switch exclusives have been sold for $60. Nintendo argues that this is due to the cost of content and the presence of a large-scale open world. The game’s feature is a world where you can freely drive off the track, searching for secrets and competing with friends online.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Genre: Simulation

Date: June 5

Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is an excursion into the world of the new console. Essentially, it’s a short set of mini-games and interactive activities that showcase all the features of the Switch 2. The idea is similar to Astro’s Playroom on PS5. However, Nintendo decided to release Welcome Tour as a standalone game for 10 bucks.

Those who want to understand how the new controllers or camera work will find step-by-step interactive tips, and gamers familiar with classic Nintendo games will be happy to find surprises in the form of secret mini-quests. In fact, this is a kind of digital tour of the console from the inside.

Dune: Awakening

Genre: Survival, MMO, RPG

Date: June 10

Platforms: PC

This ambitious multiplayer survival game, licensed from the iconic Frank Herbert universe, is positioned as the largest game incarnation of «Dune». In the story, you find yourself on the desert planet Arrakis after the mysterious disappearance of the Freemen and have to fight for survival under the merciless sun.

The game has been in the works for several years and is largely inspired by the classics of the genre. During development, the project was inspired by such games as Star Wars: Galaxies (for the MMO style) and Minecraft (for the ability to build structures).

Stellar Blade

Genre: Action-adventure, hack and slash

Date: June 11

Platforms: PC

Stellar Blade — is a stylized action adventure with an emphasis on fast-paced combat developed by Shift Up. In it, the protagonist Eva fights against a landing party of hostile Naïtiba aliens who have enslaved the destroyed Earth.

The PC version, which will appear a year after the PlayStation 5 release, promises support for Nvidia DLSS 4 antialiasing (with frame generation), AMD FSR 3, unlocked frame rates, and support for ultra-wide monitors up to 32:9. There will also be new costumes, maps, and even dialog segments that were not in the original.

The Alters

Genre: Survival

Date: June 13

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

The Alters is a new story-driven survival game from 11 bit studios (Frostpunk, This War of Mine). The original idea is that the player finds himself on a hostile planet with a single goal — to survive. But the peculiarity is that every significant choice of the player creates alternative versions of himself. Over time, you’ll have to manage a whole group of alters, each of which has realized a different life choice. The player’s task is to balance between them, to build a camp, to manage the relationship of the alters with each other and with themselves, in fact, to survive inside their consciousness.

The game will be of particular interest to fans of stories about alternative realities and survival in difficult conditions. The Alters makes you think about how our decisions shape our lives. In addition, 11 bit studios traditionally adds a strong narrative and emotional depth: each version of the hero has its drama and character, and the story has a moral that every choice is important.

The player will explore a planet with terrifying anomalies, fighting radiation and strange phenomena every night. At the same time, the developers emphasize that the right relationship with oneself is the key to success: new versions of the player will help to collect resources and move the base away from the scorching sun (or vice versa, and cause conflicts).

TRON: Catalyst

Genre: Action-adventure

Date: June 17

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

The isometric action-adventure game in the universe of the cult TRON franchise will offer a neon virtual world with flat arcade graphics. The main gameplay mechanics combine melee and ranged combat and classic high-speed light motorcycle racing, as well as time-based puzzles.

The game features the same classic music of the English band Depeche Mode and a deep palette of blue neon shades that immediately reminds of TRON: Legacy.

REMATCH

Genre: Sport, Indi

Date: June 19

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

REMATCH — is a custom multiplayer soccer game in which you control only one player from a 5-on-5 team. The match takes place from a three-dimensional perspective — you see the players right in front of you and can circle opponents, pass, jump, and shoot at the goal. There are no offsides, fouls, or stoppages – the game literally doesn’t give you time to rest. Everything is designed for fast pace and teamwork without complicated menus or skills. In addition to online, the game will feature multiplayer with friends on one screen for up to 4 players.

Rematch is being developed by Sloclap (Sifu and Absolver), so you can expect smooth and spectacular gameplay. This is a kind of answer to Rocket League — only with a real ball and no cars. Rematch promises fair competition: only skill and teamwork wins here without any character skill upgrades. The game will be available on Game Pass upon release.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Genre: Action-adventure

Date: June 26

Platforms: PS5

The main release of the month, of course, will be the long-awaited sequel from cult game designer Hideo Kojima. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach continues the story of Sam Porter Bridges 11 months after the events of the first game. After helping to unite the United Cities of America, Sam leaves the government and travels to Mexico at Fraujail’s request. There, he is involved in an incident that leads him to Australia, where he once again takes on the task of connecting a divided society, this time as part of a private organization.

Gameplay-wise, the game promises more variability compared to the original: players can choose between direct combat, stealth, or avoiding enemies using new tools and gadgets. Players will be able to help each other asynchronously, for example, by building bridges, leaving resources, or helping to carry cargo. Such options stimulate the sense of community that was a feature of the first Death Stranding.

Death Stranding 2 doesn’t just continue the experimental spirit of the original — it reimagines it, making cargo delivery not only less boring but also truly fun. From what we’ve seen so far, the game balances the quiet of lonely travel with frantic cinematic scenes like a battle with a red mech or tense infiltration of enemy camps.