The most interesting new movies of June 2025

Rejoice, superhero blockbuster haters — in June, we won’t see a single champion of goodness and justice in a superhero costume on the big screen. Instead, the box office will offer many interesting things in other genres — from Ana de Armas as a deadly assassin to Brad Pitt driving a Formula 1 car. Read more about all the June movie releases that may be of interest to viewers in our traditional article.

«Ballerina»

Genre: action movie

Premiere date: June 4

Release: movie theaters

Killer ballerina Eva Macarro sets out to avenge her father. This is a spinoff of the acclaimed action franchise «John Wick» starring Keanu Reeves, and the film will take place between the third and fourth films about the unstoppable killer. The titular role was entrusted to Ana de Armas, who replaced Unita Phelan, who appeared as the Ballerina in «Parabellum» (2019).

Reeves himself and the hotel owner will also be seen in the movie «Continental» Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane, and the local concierge Garon, played by Lance Reddick. Unfortunately, this role was the last for the actor: On March 17, 2023, he died suddenly at the age of 60. Among the new faces, we note the presence of Norman «Daryl Dixon» Reedus and Gabriel Byrne.

The film is directed by Len Wiseman, who has long focused on TV series, but has a whole slew of action features under his belt, such as «Underworld» (2003), «Underworld: Evolution» (2005), «Live Free or Die Hard» (2007) and «Total Recall» (2012). Since Wiseman has already divorced Kate Beckinsale, this time he allows himself to film another beauty as a tough warrior.

« Slingshot »

Genre: sci-fi psychological thriller

Premiere date: June 5

Release: movie theaters

The official synopsis reads as follows: «A group of astronauts embark on a deadly mission to Saturn’s moon Titan and try to maintain control of reality». This group will include: Laurence Fishburne, for whom and «control over reality» not for the first time in your career will be of fundamental importance, and travel in space is not new, as well as Casey Affleck and Tomer Capon (The Frenchman from «The Boys»).

The film was directed by Swedish specialist Mikael Hofström, whose filmography, although not full of big hits, contains good genre examples. For example, «1408» (2007), based on the story of the same name by Stephen King, or «Escape Plan» (2013), which brought together two action legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone on the screen.

«The Ritual»

Genre: a horror movie about the supernatural

Premiere date: June 5

Release: movie theaters

Father Theophilus Riesinger and his colleague Josef Steiger, the former struggling with his own crisis of faith and the latter with a violent past, work together to perform a series of exorcisms on Emma Schmidt. This young woman is probably possessed by demons. The plot of «Ritual» is based on a true story, in particular, a series of complex exorcism rites performed by Rösinger on Emma Schmidt in 1928. The main roles of the priests were played by Al Pacino himself and Dan Stevens, who pleases with his appearance in the horror for the second month in a row after the May «Cuckoo».

«Predator: Killer of Killers»

Genre: science fiction animated action

Premiere date: June 6

Release: Hulu

This anthology tells the story of three of the fiercest warriors in human history from three different eras. A warlike Viking tribeswoman tries to prepare her son for a bloody quest for revenge. A ninja in feudal Japan rises up against his samurai brother in a fierce battle for the throne. A World War II pilot takes to the skies to investigate a mysterious threat to the Allies. And while all of these warriors are skilled warriors in their own right, they are merely prey for a new enemy — a powerful killer of killers.

Before the release of the next installment of «Predator» with the subtitle «Badlands», which is scheduled to premiere in November, you will be able to admire the iconic alien in the format of animation. Director Dan Trachtenberg has taken the series’ mythology seriously — he was responsible for the production and partially for the script «Prey» (2022), and it is he who will again perform the same functions in the two upcoming projects in the «Predator» universe. Well, we can only wish Trachtenberg success in his highly responsible endeavors.

«Deep Cover»

Genre: comedy action movie

Premiere date: June 12

Release: Prime Video

The film is set in the London underworld (Guy Ritchie must have been cringing somewhere). The police hire three improvisational actors to take part in special operations, during which they have to infiltrate a criminal group.

Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas Howard and Nick Mohammed, who you may remember from the hit drama «Ted Lasso». Among the screenwriters are Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, responsible for the «Jurassic World» trilogy (2015–2022).

«Materialists»

Genre: romantic comedy

Premiere date: June 12

Release: movie theaters

Lucy is a young and ambitious New York-based marriage manager who helps people find love. The heroine’s problems begin when she faces a difficult choice: a perfect new boyfriend or an imperfect ex-boyfriend?

At first glance, the local synopsis suggests a typical Rom-com story centered on a love triangle. We will find out on June 12 whether Celine Sohn’s film will be able to challenge the worn-out genre tropes. At the very least, the star-studded cast of Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and the ubiquitous Pedro Pascal attracts attention. Your bets, gentlemen, who will be chosen by the recent Madame Web — former Johnny Storm or the future Reed Richards.

«Dangerous Animals»

Genre: survival horror movie

Premiere date: June 12

Release: movie theaters

The film tells the story of a surfer who tries to escape from a serial killer who intends to feed her to sharks. Given the synopsis and the trailer, «Dangerous Animals» is a strange mix of «The Shallows» (2016) with Blake Lively and torture porn «Saw».

The victims include the genre’s authentic blonde Harry Harrison. The hunters, in addition to the fanged predators once popularized by Spielberg, include the frantic Jai Courtney, who disappeared from the big screen after his peak in the 2010s. Nowadays, the actor is no longer seen in projects of the «A Good Day to Die Hard» (2013), «Divergent» (2014), «Terminator: Genisys» (2015), «Suicide Squad» (2016), in part because most of them were unsuccessful.

«How to Train Your Dragon»

Genre: adventure fantasy

Premiere date: June 12

Release: movie theaters

«On the rugged island of Tup, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, the resourceful but underappreciated son of Chief Stoic the Mighty Hiccup challenges centuries of dragon fighting when he dares to befriend a fearsome Night Fury dragon, Toothless. Their unlikely alliance reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the foundations of Viking society». — says the official synopsis of Universal Pictures.

«How to Train Your Dragon» — is a live-action adaptation and remake of the 2010 animated hit of the same name, which was based on the book by British author Cressida Covell and rightfully received universal acclaim from audiences and critics. «Live» Hiccup will be portrayed by Mason Thames, Astrid will be played by Nico Parker, who you may remember from the first season «The Last of Us» and Stoic will be portrayed by Gerard Butler, who also voiced the character in the original. Dean DeBlois, one of the directors and screenwriters of the 15-year-old film, will take the director’s chair (his partner Chris Sanders released «The Wild Robot»).

The author of this article and, I am sure, millions of viewers around the world have fond memories of watching the original cartoon. This is, in particular, what filmmakers are relying on today.

« Echo Valley »

Genre: thriller

Premiere date: June 13

Release: Apple TV+

Kate Garrett works as a horse trainer on her farm in southern Pennsylvania. She is trying her best to cope with a personal tragedy. One night, her daughter Claire comes to her, covered in someone else’s blood, and Kate has to decide what she is willing to do to protect her child.

«Echo Valley» is a thriller directed by Michael Pearce and written by Brad Ingelsby, with an interesting acting tandem in Julianne Moore and Sidney Sweeney. Their partners on the set were Kyle MacLachlan and Donal Gleeson, for whom this is the second consecutive movie on Apple TV+ after the hilarious «Fountain of Youth», which premiered last month. One of the producers was Sir Ridley Scott.

«Shadow Force»

Genre: action movie, thriller

Premiere date: June 19

Release: movie theaters

Kaira and Isaac were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called «Shadow Squad», but they broke the main rule by falling in love with each other. Now they are going underground to protect their son, while the rest of the squad is on their trail.

Omar Sy and Kerry Washington will face off against their former colleagues, and this story will be directed by Joe Carnahan, who is no stranger to working in the action genre («Smokin’ Aces» (2007), «The A-Team» (2010), «Stretch» (2014), «Boss Level» (2019)).

«Elio»

Genre: sci-fi adventure animation

Premiere date: June 19

Release: movie theaters

This space adventure will introduce us to Elio Soles — a space fanatic with a vivid imagination and a huge obsession with aliens. When he finds himself in the interplanetary organization Communiverse, along with representatives of other galaxies, Elio is completely immersed in an epic adventure. Mistakenly identified as the leader of Earth, the boy must form bonds with eccentric alien life forms, overcome a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who he really is.

The new adventure animation from Disney and Pixar is another Pixar project in the science fiction genre after the hit «WALL-E» (2008) and the not very successful «Lightyear» (2022), a spinoff prequel to the cult «Toy Story». Among the creators are Adrian Molina, one of the directors and screenwriters of «Coco» (2017), director and co-writer of «Turning Red» (2022) Domi Shea, and screenwriter Mike Jones, who had a hand in the scripts of the highly rated animated films «Soul» (2020) and «Luca» (2021).

«Absolution »

Genre: criminal thriller, action

Premiere date: June 19

Release: movie theaters

After learning of his disappointing diagnosis, the elderly mafia leader tries to escape his past and reconnect with his daughter and grandson. However, the underworld is not going to let the gangster go so easily. Another thriller/action movie starring Liam Neeson is already a pretty telling characterization for the film.

«28 Years Later»

Genre: post-apocalyptic zombie horror

Premiere date: June 19

Release: movie theaters

28 years after the Rage virus broke out of a medical research laboratory, the ones who live they have found ways to exist among the infected. The story centers on a group living on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, well-protected causeway. When a father and his son set out on a mission to the dark heart of the mainland, they discover the most terrifying secrets of the outside world.

«28 Years Later» is the third installment of the popular British zombie franchise after «28 Days Later» (2002) and «28 Weeks Later» (2007). The creators of the original returned to the project — director Danny Boyle, screenwriter Alex Garland, cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle, and even Cillian Murphy, though only as an executive producer. Rafe Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Jack O’Connell will be seen in the film.

It should also be noted that the filming took place in parallel with the shooting of the next part based on the script by the same Garland «28 Years Later: The Bone Temple», which is scheduled to premiere in early 2026. The film was entrusted to Nia DaCosta, one of whose previous works was the disastrously failed superhero blockbuster «Marvels» (2023).

«M3GAN 2.0»

Genre: science fiction horror movie

Premiere date: June 26

Release: movie theaters

Two years after the events of the first film, Gemma has become an author and advocate for the regulation of artificial intelligence, locking the still-active M3GAN into a small, harmless robotic doll. However, the technology was stolen and used to create a military robot named Amelia, who becomes self-aware, attacks her creators, and tries to seize control. Faced with a new danger, Gemma’s niece Cady convinces her to rebuild M3GAN with advanced technology so that she can fight Amelia.

A battle between two androids? It seems like we’ve seen it somewhere before. In the sequel to the acclaimed slasher about a crazy doll «M3GAN» (2022) will see Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amy Donald and Jenna Davis reprise their roles, as well as original director Gerard Johnston and screenwriter Akela Cooper. James Wan and Jason Blum are on board as producers. Among the new faces, it’s especially nice to note the appearance of Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno, who appears in the film as another version of the evil beauty Terminatrix. You will be able to watch her fight with Alita the Smoker in the cinema on June 26.

«F1»

Genre: sports drama, racing action

Premiere date: June 26

Release: movie theaters

Formula One driver Sonny Hayes, who participated in racing in the 1990s, gets into a terrible accident that forced him to retire from the sport and start racing in other disciplines. Ruben Cervantes, the owner of a Formula 1 team and an old friend of Hayes, contacts him and asks him to return from retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy, Joshua «Noah» Pierce, for the Apex Grand Prix (APXGP) team.

For dessert, the June repertoire offers «F1» — the new $250 million blockbuster from Joseph Kosinski, whose credits include such acclaimed films as «Tron: Legacy» (2010), «Oblivion» (2013) and the hugely successful and impressive «Top Gun: Maverick» (2022). Tom Cruise, however, has already fired back this year with his «The Final Reckoning», now it’s the turn of the equally cool Hollywood star Brad Pitt to delight the audience. Undoubtedly, this is the most high-profile and interesting novelty of the month, so we’re waiting for it.