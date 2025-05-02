The most interesting new series of May 2025

In May, the small screens will feature such brands as «The Librarian», «Love, Death and Robots», «The Walking Dead» and «Star Wars». However, among others, the new science fiction from Apple TV+ «The Murderbot Diaries» based on the book series of the same name by Martha Wells is of particular interest. You can find out more about May’s TV series releases and renewals of popular shows in our traditional article.

New series

«The Four Seasons»

Genre: comedy

Premiere date: May 1

Release: Netflix

The story centers on three middle-aged couples who have been spending their vacations together for years. This year, however, the balance in the company is upset when one of the couples announces their separation, and later the man shows up with a new, much younger partner. This puts the group’s cohesion to a serious test.

The series was written by a female team of writers represented by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracy Wigfield and is a remake of the romantic comedy of the same name by Alana Alda, released in 1981. Tina Fey, Coleman Domingo, Will Forte, and Steve Carell will be playing the old story in a new way. The movie will be released on Netflix on the first day of the month and on the last day of the month — on HBO and Max.

«Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld»

Genre: animated short anthology, adventure fiction

Premiere date: May 4

Release: Disney+

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

«Tales of the Underworld» — the third installment of a series of animated shorts «Tales» dedicated to various characters from the cult universe. Just a reminder «Tales of the Jedi» (2022) complemented the story Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, and «Tales of the Empire» (2024) — Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee.

Following the example of its predecessors, the new chapter will be divided into two arcs and will tell the story of bounty hunters Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane. The premiere is scheduled for May 4, which is the unofficial day of «Star Wars», just as «Tales of the Empire» premiered last year.

«Duster»

Genre: crime thriller

Premiere date: May 15

Release: Max

The action takes place in the Southwest of the United States in 1972. It is the story of the first black female FBI agent who tries to stop a crime syndicate with the help of a talented getaway driver. In May, there is an opportunity to remember not only «Star Wars», but also J.J. Abrams, who was once closely involved in the space saga. He, along with screenwriter and producer LaToya Morgan, are credited as the creators of the series. Josh Holloway, Rachel Gilson, Keith David and Greg Grunberg will appear in the film. «Overcompensation» Genre: comedy drama

Premiere date: May 15

Release: Prime Video

In order to fit in better, a former high school football player decides to hide his homosexuality and strikes up an unexpected friendship with a marginalized student. Among the local executive producers is the name of the famous comedy actor Jonah Hill, who is rarely seen on screen these days — Hill’s latest project to date is the nondescript comedy «You People», which was released on Netflix more than two years ago.

«Secrets We Keep» / Reservatet

Genre: crime drama, detective thriller

Premiere date: May 15

Release: Netflix

When the neighbor’s housekeeper disappears in a wealthy suburb, Cecile sets out to find the truth and uncover secrets that destroy her perfect world. The Danish detective miniseries «Cozy» will be available on Netflix from May 15.

«Murderbot»

Genre: science fiction, comedy, action movie

Premiere date: May 16

Release: Apple TV+

A cyborg bodyguard who secretly calls himself Murderbot must hide his ability to think freely. Despite his primary purpose, which is to perform a variety of dangerous tasks during a space exploration mission, Murderbot is both drawn to humans and frightened by their weakness.

The plot of the series, which seems to be the most interesting novelty of May, is based on the book series «The Murderbot Diaries» by American writer Martha Wells. The showrunners are the creators of «American Pie» Chris and Paul Weitz, and Alexander Skarsgård plays the lead role.

«Sirens»

Genre: black comedy

Premiere date: May 22

Release: Netflix

The story unfolds over the course of one explosive weekend at a luxurious beachfront estate. The series is described as «a poignant, sexy and darkly funny exploration of women, power and relationships between different classes». Devon DeWitt is concerned about her sister Simone’s creepy relationship with her new boss, so she decides it’s time to finally intervene.

The showrunner here was Molly Smith Metzler, the author of the 2011 play «Elemeno Pea», which served as the basis for the plot. Julianne Moore, Millie Alcock, Kevin Bacon and Megan Fegi, about whom we recently wrote in our review of the suspense thriller «Drop». Margot Robbie is among the executive producers.

«The Librarians: The Next Chapter»

Genre: adventure fantasy

Premiere date: May 25

Release: TNT

A librarian from the past finds himself trapped in the present. Together with a team of Librarians of the present, he tries to deal with the mess he made when he unleashed magic across the continent.

«The Next Chapter» is a spinoff of the adventure and fantasy franchise «The Librarian» starring Noah Wiley, which began in 2004 and consists of the trilogy of films «Quest for the Spear» (2004), «Return to King Solomon’s Mines» (2006) and «The Curse of the Judas Chalice» (2008), as well as the TV series «The Librarians» starring Rebecca Romijn. The latter premiered in 2014 and aired on Turner Network Television for 4 seasons, until 2018. Two seasons are planned to be released, the first of which with 12 episodes will start on May 25.

«Adults»

Genre: comedy

Premiere date: May 28

Release: FX, Hulu

The series tells the story of a group of five twenty-something friends living in New York. It seems like something we’ve seen before, only there were six friends and they were a little older. In addition to the five lead actors, whose names are unlikely to tell you anything, the first season will feature star guest appearances. In particular, Julia Fox, the very active Ray Nicholson (a review of the comedy thriller «Borderline» with him as the antagonist is already ready and will be published soon) and born again daredevil Charlie Cox.

«The Better Sister»

Genre: thriller

Premiere date: May 29

Release: Prime Video

Two sisters, Chloe and Nikki, live apart but are forced to reunite after one of them’s husband is murdered. This is an adaptation of the 2019 novel of the same name by Alaafer Burke. Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks will portray the sisters.

Continuation of the series

«The Walking Dead: Dead City»

Genre: post-apocalyptic drama, zombie horror

Premiere date: May 4

Release: AMC

Season: 2

The official synopsis of the 2nd season of «Dead City» reads as follows: «In the war for control of New York City, Maggie and Negan find themselves locked on opposite sides of the barricades. As their paths intertwine, they realize that the way out is more complicated and painful for both of them than they ever imagined».

The second season of one of AMC’s cult spinoffs will have two more episodes than the first, and will consist of 8 episodes. Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are returning as both lead actors and executive producers, with Cohen also directing two episodes — the fourth and sixth.

«Criminal Minds: Evolution»

Genre: police procedural, crime drama

Premiere date: May 8

Release: Paramount+

Season: 18

The series tells the story of a group of criminologists who work in the FBI’s Special Victims Unit and use behavioral analysis and criminal profiling to investigate crimes and find suspects.

Just think — the first season of this now-hit show started almost 20 years ago, in the fall of 2005, and it’s still going strong. We’re currently waiting for the 18th season to come out, but even before it started in March, it was announced that the 19th season was also coming.

«Pokerface»

Genre: comedy detective

Premiere date: May 8

Release: Peacock

Season: 2

Here’s what Ryan Johnson and Natasha Lyonne had to say about the second season of the hit show: «Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in season two, we’ve taken her journey to the next level, solving one murder mystery at a time». From minor league baseball to major retailers, funeral homes to alligator farms and even elementary school talent shows, Charlie carries out her existential crime-solving journey with unflinching wit, human compassion and her trademark supernatural ability to detect lies».

The first season became a critically and audience acclaimed hit, winning multiple awards, including a «Emmy» nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series» for its lead actress, Natasha Lyonne. The second season will also follow the upside-down detective series popularized by the legendary «Colombo» and will feature a lot of guest appearances. Over the course of 12 episodes, the screen will feature: Aquafina, Method Man, Cynthia Erivo, David Krumholtz, Giancarlo Esposito, Geraldine Viswanathan, Haley Joel Osment, Justin Theroux, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Melanie Lynskey, Simon Rex, and many others.

«Love, Death & Robots»

Genre: animation anthology, science fiction

Premiere date: May 15

Release: Netflix

Season: 4

10 new short stories in the signature animated style, combining horror, science fiction and humor. The hit, award-winning animated anthology «Love, Death & Robots» returns with its fourth volume and will be released on Netflix on May 15. More details about the new season and each episode can be found here.

«Nine Perfect Strangers»

Genre: drama, detective thriller

Premiere date: May 21

Release: Hulu

Season: 2 The first season of «Nine Perfect Strangers» was based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty and debuted on Hulu in 2021. In the second season, Masha Dmitrichenko will lead a new ensemble of nine strangers seeking refuge from their troubled lives. This time, the characters will spend 10 days at a resort located in the Swiss Alps.

Nicole Kidman has been acting a lot lately, and has become a regular in various TV series. Some of them received reviews from ITC — we mention such titles as «Special Ops: Lioness» and «The Perfect Couple». Perhaps this activity makes the star’s fans very happy, but this role of the Russian actress is definitely not a highlight of her already rich filmography.

«Big Mouth»

Genre: animated sitcom

Premiere date: May 23

Release: Netflix

Season: 8 In the eighth season of «Big Mouth», the Bridgton teens face new challenges in high school, including driving, drugs, sexual inexperience, porn, cancelation culture, their changing bodies, and fear of the looming future. The eighth season promises to be the last.

«Rick and Morty»

Genre: animated sci-fi sitcom

Premiere date: May 25

Release: Adult Swim

Season: 8

Another extremely popular animated sitcom for adults, «Rick and Morty», is also entering its eighth season, continuing the whimsical intergalactic adventures of the titular and supporting characters.

As a reminder, in January 2023, Adult Swim «canceled» co-creator of the animated series Justin Roiland over allegations of domestic violence, which, however, were ultimately removed for lack of sufficient evidence. However, in September of the same year, Roiland was accused of sexual assault, although the case has not yet gone to trial. Whatever the outcome of this story, one thing is certain — Roiland’s career is ruined beyond repair.