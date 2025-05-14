TOP 7 gamepads: the best controller models in 2025

Mouse and keyboard are great, but some games literally require a gamepad. Platformers, fighting games, or arcade racing — in all of these genres, a controller is not just convenient, it’s indispensable. Because normal gaming starts with normal control — no acrobatics with your fingers. In 2025, the choice of gamepads is huge, but we’ve selected what, we think, are the best ones — for different needs and budgets.

Selection criteria

Platform and compatibility

Before choosing a gamepad, decide where you plan to play. While some models can work with multiple devices, compatibility is not always universal. It’s important to make sure that the controller accurately supports the system you need: PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox.

PC . Most PC gamepads are designed for Windows and use XInput — it provides the best compatibility with Windows games. Some models also support DirectInput, which is important for older games that don’t recognize XInput. On Steam, look for Steam Input support so you can easily customize the buttons even in Big Picture Mode.

. Most PC gamepads are designed for Windows and use XInput — it provides the best compatibility with Windows games. Some models also support DirectInput, which is important for older games that don’t recognize XInput. On Steam, look for Steam Input support so you can easily customize the buttons even in Big Picture Mode. Android and iOS . The main thing here is Bluetooth support, as wired connections to smartphones are often inconvenient or impossible without adapters. It is also important to check whether the gamepad supports mobile standards: HID for Android or MFi (or the new Game Controller framework) for iOS. Without this, some games simply won’t see the gamepad.

. The main thing here is Bluetooth support, as wired connections to smartphones are often inconvenient or impossible without adapters. It is also important to check whether the gamepad supports mobile standards: HID for Android or MFi (or the new Game Controller framework) for iOS. Without this, some games simply won’t see the gamepad. Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. These platforms have their own protocols and limitations. For example, Switch often does not work with «universal» Bluetooth gamepads without a separate adapter. PlayStation, especially PS5, supports only branded gamepads or licensed equivalents. If you want to have a full set of functions — adaptive triggers, gyroscope, vibration — it is better to get a controller specifically designed for the respective platform.

Connection type

Wired connections usually offer lower latency and more stable performance. This is an advantage for those who play eSports or are looking for maximum accuracy. In addition, you won’t have to interrupt your game in case of battery problems.

Wireless connections via Bluetooth or radio (2.4 GHz) offer the convenience of playing on the couch or in bed, but may have higher latency than wired connections. However, many of today’s wireless gamepads, such as the Xbox Wireless Controller, offer near-zero latency thanks to Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi.

Ergonomics and comfort

No matter what platform you’re playing on, it’s important that your gamepad is comfortable. This is critical for long gaming sessions, as an irregular shape or hard buttons can cause discomfort or even fatigue in your hands.

Weight and balance: The gamepad should not be too heavy to tire your hands. Lightweight models tend to offer more maneuverability, but may feel less stable than their heavier counterparts.

Button and stick layout: The standard button layout of most gamepads is suitable for most users, but if you have large hands, look for models with buttons that are spaced farther apart. For example, Xbox. For small hands, compact models like the retro 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ may be more comfortable.

Customizability

This is one of the important aspects that can significantly affect the game design. Here are the key features to consider:

Mapping buttons . Many modern gamepads allow you to reassign button functions to suit your needs, whether at the operating system level, via Steam Input, or using proprietary utilities. This is especially useful for complex games or non-standard control schemes.

. Many modern gamepads allow you to reassign button functions to suit your needs, whether at the operating system level, via Steam Input, or using proprietary utilities. This is especially useful for complex games or non-standard control schemes. Adjust the vibration strength and sensitivity of triggers . Some models, such as the Xbox Elite Series 2 or 8BitDo Pro 2, allow you to change the intensity of the vibration, as well as adjust the stroke and sensitivity of the triggers. This gives you more control in shooters, racing, or sports simulations.

. Some models, such as the Xbox Elite Series 2 or 8BitDo Pro 2, allow you to change the intensity of the vibration, as well as adjust the stroke and sensitivity of the triggers. This gives you more control in shooters, racing, or sports simulations. Macros . They allow you to program a series of presses — you press one button and the controller performs the entire chain of actions. This is especially relevant for MMORPGs, fighting games, or strategy games. However, this feature is mostly available in mid-range and high-end gamepads or in models focused on eSports.

. They allow you to program a series of presses — you press one button and the controller performs the entire chain of actions. This is especially relevant for MMORPGs, fighting games, or strategy games. However, this feature is mostly available in mid-range and high-end gamepads or in models focused on eSports. Setting up dead zones and analog stacks. Some gamepads have the ability to fine-tune stick dead zones, cursor sensitivity, and response speed. Such features are especially useful in FPS games or racing simulators. They are available either in premium models (e.g., Xbox Elite) or through software on a PC (e.g., Steam).

Build quality and price

The build of the gamepad determines its durability and feel during the game. Plastic buttons can make some models more prone to breakage after prolonged use. Metal elements, such as those found on the Razer Wolverine or Xbox Elite, add not only appeal but also durability.

And it is important to find a balance between price and quality. Budget gamepads can be a good option for beginners, but if you want flexible settings and long, comfortable gaming sessions, you should consider models of a higher class.

The best all-in-one gamepad — Xbox Wireless X/S

When it comes to a universal gamepad, the first thing that comes to mind is Xbox Wireless Controller — not because of marketing, but because of proven quality and thoughtful compatibility. It is supported by everything: Windows, Android, Xbox Series, even Steam Deck.

This is the case when «plug and play» — is not just a phrase from the box, but a real promise. It connects easily via both Bluetooth and USB-C, and is instantly detected by most games without any additional driver dance.

The controller has a classic layout: asymmetrical sticks, a new D-pad (with cross-shaped segmentation), buttons with a clear click, a soft matte finish, and updated trigger buttons with microtexture. It feels secure in the hands, even despite its relatively light weight. There are no surprises here — everything is familiar and automated, and this is a plus if a gamer plans to spend 4-5 hours in the game. Separately, it is worth noting his versatility in the Microsoft ecosystem. Xbox Accessories allows you to customize button mapping, save profiles, and calibrate sticks and triggers. It’s not DualSense, of course, with adaptive pressing, but it’s much better supported in the world of Windows devices. Relatively speaking, if your games — are from Game Pass, then this is almost a must-have gadget. The downside is the power supply. The controller is powered by regular AA batteries, and although this is partially compensated for by removable batteries (which must be purchased separately), the «retro» feeling in 2024 is a bit surprising.

Also, there is no vibration on Android mobile platforms — this is a limitation of the official firmware when connected via Bluetooth. However, it’s worth noting that there are workarounds: you can partially activate the vibration through third-party utilities like Mantis Gamepad Pro or Bluetooth Auto Connect. So there really is no vibration support on Android out of the box — you can’t do without dancing with a tambourine.

But if you don’t nitpick, it’s — gamepadwhich is suitable for all occasions. Its price ranges from 1,910 to 4,369 hryvnias, which is not exactly «budget», but for the versatility it offers, it is justified.

The best gamepad for PC gamers — Sony PS5 DualSense

It would seem that why Sony DualSense. But if you’re a PC gentleman with top-of-the-line hardware, striving for the deepest immersion in a game where even the slightest vibration is felt, this gamepad is definitely worth a try, at least once.

DualSense has a built-in gyroscope, microphone, touchpad, and light indication. But, of course, most of these features do not work on a PC. The gyroscope is only used in some emulators or with Steam Input. Touchpad — partially functional, mostly as a mouse replacement. The microphone is virtually useless. But what really impresses is the triggers. Even on a PC, many games have adaptive resistance enabled via Steam Input, and it’s a different gaming experience.

The downside is support. Unfortunately, outside the PlayStation ecosystem, some features are simply disabled. In some games, adaptive triggers are ignored, and vibration works only in basic mode. Also, to unleash the full potential of DualSense, you need to either dig into Steam Input or use third-party utilities like DS4Windows. Not the most convenient, especially for beginners.

Another thing is battery life. The built-in battery lasts about 8-12 hours, depending on how actively all the sensors and vibrations are working. It’s charged via USB-C, which is convenient, but the battery is non-removable — eventually you’ll have to disassemble the case or use it in wired mode.

And despite all this, DualSense — is hard to replace. It is designed not only to control, but to feel the game.

The price of the device ranges from 2,716 to 5,363 UAH, and yes, it is more expensive than an Xbox controller. But if you’re tired of the keyboard «click-click» classic and want something new and cool, DualSense will become an unexpected friend on your PC.

The best gamepad for mobile gaming (Android / iOS) — Razer Kishi V2

If you’ve been looking for the best gamepad for mobile gaming that works with both Android and iOS, then Razer Kishi V2 definitely deserves your attention. A compact, ergonomic, and incredibly comfortable controller that turns your smartphone into a real portable game console. And while mobile gaming is often associated with the use of a touchscreen, for true gamers, the Razer Kishi V2 — is a revolution in how you can comfortably play on mobile devices.

The Kishi V2 folds out so that the smartphone is between two joysticks, and at first glance it looks like a hybrid between an Xbox controller and a Nintendo Switch. Its compact size makes it easy to carry around, and the built-in mechanisms make it possible to adjust the size to any smartphone. This is an important point because the gamepad is ideal for a wide range of mobile devices.

Razer Kishi V2 uses a USB-C or Lightning connection (depending on the Android or iOS version), which minimizes latency and improves controller response compared to most Bluetooth gamepads. Thanks to the direct connection via the device’s port, you get instant response without any battery issues, as is often the case with wireless models. This is definitely a big plus for mobile gaming.

The Kishi V2 is equipped with all the standard controls: two analog sticks, two triggers, a D-pad, and ABXY buttons. The buttons on the Razer Kishi V2 are not only comfortable, but also provide excellent feedback, allowing you to easily control even the most complex games, such as shooters or fighting games.

Razer Kishi V2 supports most mobile games available for Android and iOS, and works not only with native games but also with popular streaming platforms such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW, for example.

Razer Kishi V2 — a great choice for those who want the best mobile gaming experience. With its user-friendly design, pleasant ergonomics, and instant connectivity, it has become a real favorite among mobile gamers. The price for it ranges from 3,552 to 7,370 UAH.

The best budget gamepad — A4Tech Bloody GPW70

A4Tech Bloody GPW70 — a gamepad that proves that budget solutions can be not only affordable but also very effective. If you’re looking for a universal controller for PC, PlayStation, or Android devices that won’t leave you with an empty pocket, this controller is worth a look. It perfectly combines functionality, convenience, and style at a very affordable price.

One of the biggest advantages is A4Tech Bloody GPW70 is its versatility. The USB or Bluetooth connection guarantees a stable connection to PCs, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and even some Android devices. Therefore, even if you use different platforms, the GPW70 is the right choice for you.

The controller is equipped with all the necessary buttons, as well as several additional functions for maximum comfort. There are two additional ML and MR buttons for macros, which allow you to set up frequent actions in one click. Enabling turbo mode will give you an extra edge in shooters or arcades by activating an accelerated attack or movement.

Not everything is perfect, of course. As with many budget models, A4Tech Bloody GPW70 may have some compatibility issues. Although claimed to be universal, in some cases newer Android devices may experience problems, and for mobile games you need to check for additional settings or drivers.

The built-in 600 mAh battery provides up to 13 hours of operation without backlight and vibration, and up to 7 hours with all functions enabled. This is not a record-breaking figure, but for a budget gamepad, — is quite normal. Charging time is 2.5 hours, which is also standard for this class.

A4Tech Bloody GPW70 — a reasonable choice for those who want a reliable and functional controller without spending a lot of money. For the price of UAH 1,099 to 2,019, you get a versatile device with powerful enough features for comfortable gaming on PC, PlayStation, and mobile devices.

Best premium gamepad — Xbox Elite Series 2

Xbox Elite Series 2 offers everything you could want from a controller: customization, incomparable ergonomics, and incredibly precise feel from every button and joystick.

It has an adjustable handle that allows you to change its height for maximum comfort, and the gamepad itself feels premium thanks to the use of high-quality materials such as soft leather and metal inserts. However, it remains light enough to play for hours without fatigue.

One of the main features is Xbox Elite Series 2 you can customize the buttons and change components. You can choose from different types of buttons and joysticks, customizing the gamepad to your preferences. There is also a function to customize the sensitivity of triggers and analog, which allows you to adjust the control to a specific game or play style.

However, it should be noted that the gamepad may be too large or heavy for some users, and for people with small hands, this may create additional difficulties.

Regarding autonomy, Xbox Elite Series 2 has a built-in battery that allows you to play up to 40 hours without recharging — one of the main advantages of this gamepad. Recharging via USB-C is fast, and the charging process is not delayed, which is convenient for active gamers.

The price can vary from 4,719 to 9,675 hryvnias, depending on promotions and offers. For gamers who actively participate in competitions or just want to get the best experience from their games, the price is quite justified.

To summarize, Xbox Elite Series 2 — the benchmark for premium gamepads. This controller is ideal for gamers and eSports enthusiasts looking for the most personalized and comfortable controller possible.

The best gamepad for retro gaming and emulators — 8BitDo SN30 Pro

8BitDo SN30 Pro — a real time machine that takes you back to the 90s. But despite its old-school look, it’s completely modern inside: Bluetooth, USB-C, gyroscope, compatibility with Windows, Android, macOS, Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch — what else does a retro gamer need who is an adult at heart but still has a console in his heart?

Looks like 8BitDo SN30 Pro reminds me of a classic Super Nintendo gamepad — familiar button layout, rounded body, even the color scheme evokes a feeling «I saw it somewhere on the UT-1 channel».

It has full-fledged analog sticks, L2/R2 triggers, a gyroscope, and even vibration feedback — everything you need to run PlayStation emulators or even more modern projects.

Another strong point is its mobility and connection quality. The gamepad works both via Bluetooth and USB-C, and connecting to Android smartphones or Windows devices is a matter of seconds. The battery lasts up to 18 hours of play, and charging takes about 2 hours, making it ideal for long trips in the «I’ll play some more Contra, and go to bed» style. By the way, the gamepad is lightweight at 114 g, so your hands won’t get tired even during marathon sessions.

But not everything is so rosy — if you want a more aggressive grip, like an Xbox controller, this option is not for you 8BitDo SN30 Pro — is more about accuracy than grip. In addition, its format is not very ergonomic for large palms. Also, officially, iOS compatibility works with limitations, so Apple fans should check specific configurations.

Overall, 8BitDo SN30 Pro — a great option for those who like to run SNES, Sega, GBA, or even PS1 emulators on anything with a screen and a battery. This is not a universal gamepad «for all occasions», but a highly specialized tool for retro goodies. But in its niche, it is a real king. And it costs 1,899 UAH, which is more than justified for such functionality and quality.

The best ergonomic gamepad — Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller — is arguably one of the best ergonomic gamepads on the market, designed specifically for comfortable, fatigue-free gaming. Designed for use with the Nintendo Switch, this gamepad is also PC compatible, making it a very versatile choice for many gamers.

One of the main features of this controller is its weight balance. It is very comfortable in the hands and does not feel heavy, even after several hours of intense gaming. In addition, the buttons themselves have good feedback, which allows you to accurately control your character even in the most difficult situations.

However, there are some drawbacks. For example, for some users, the buttons may feel too soft, especially when compared to classic controllers like Xbox or PlayStation. In addition, due to its design, it is not suitable for every hand type: people with large hands may not be as comfortable as those with medium or small hands.

As for connectivity Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has Bluetooth support, which allows you to easily connect it to your PC and other devices. The long battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge means you don’t have to worry about frequent recharges during long gaming sessions.

To summarize, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller — a choice for those looking for comfort and ergonomics. If you need a comfortable controller with a good balance between ergonomics and functionality, this is the one for you — at a price of 2,382 to 4,895 UAH.