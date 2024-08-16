A gamer spent $500 000 to reach the highest level of his Steam account

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Currently, a user with the nickname Stasik has reached Steam level 5960 — interestingly, the platform doesn’t even have a special icon for this yet.

Levels for Steam accounts can be earned by playing games and receiving special badges, but they can also be bought with money — which is what the user under the nickname Stasik did. To reach the highest level on the platform, he has allocated «a modest» $500,000 and surpassed the previous record holder, a well-known CS skin collector named ST4CK, by more than 1000 levels.

The first to notice the rich man was the CS2 streamer ohnePixeland took a closer look at his inventory with countless high-level CS2 skins, including several AWP Dragon Lores and M4A4 Howl worth tens of thousands of dollars each.

«This person has an insane amount of money», — said ohnePixel. «He spent over $500,000 dollars to get this level on Steam. What kind of person are you if you have half a million? And you do it just to have fun on the Internet?».

The streamer also added that Stasik has about a million in his account, and the account itself is registered in the UAE (although the information cannot be verified).

Also, several stickers with racial slurs were spotted in Stasik’s collection, which could lead to the blocking of such an expensive profile — the previous record holder ST4CK was already blocked last year, but the restrictions have now been lifted.

