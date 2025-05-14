A new trailer for «Superman» — without Henry Cavill, but with «supercameo»

DC has released a new trailer for «Superman» with David Corenswett replacing Henry Cavill as «the Man of Steel.

The video begins with a dialog between Clark Kent and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), who claims to want to interview him as Superman — which is strange in itself, given that historically the journalist was blissfully unaware that Clark was the Man of Steel (although it’s possible that at the beginning of the movie, he is). During the interview, it turns out that Kent has faced public criticism, and his actions will be «scrutinized» by the US Secretary of Defense himself.

«I stopped the war!», — Kent aggressively replies, to which Lois notes that he invaded another country without permission.

Then there are a few cameos by other superheroes, including Metamorpho (Anthony Kerrigan), Hawkeye Girl (Isabella Merced), Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Terrific (Eddie Gathegi), and the main antagonist of the film, Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult (an actor, by the way, initially tried out for the role of Superman). And of course, where can we go without the dog Crypto, who appears a couple of times in the video, among other things, scratching the face of the Engineer (Maria Gabriela de Faria).

Trailer (in Ukrainian)

Trailer (original)

The project is being directed by James Gunn, who is writing and directing the project — this is his first major project since taking over the position of co-CEO of DC Studios.

We remind you thatthe first teaser trailer of the moviecollecteda record 250 million views per day for DC and Warner Bros(more about what Easter eggs were shown in the moviecan be read here). Later, DC published several more promotional videos, one of which ridiculed online for allegedly bad CGI. Also earlier, insider Jeff Snyder wrote that the rough version of «Superman» shown at James Gunn’s private broadcast was a «kind of chaos» and made Warner Bros. «nervous» about the upcoming movie.

The new «Superman» will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on July 10.