«A psychopath seeking fame»: trailer for Netflix documentary about the tragic sinking of the OceanGate submarine

Netflix releases the first trailer for the documentary «Titan: The OceanGate Disaster», which investigates the causes that led to before the submarine explosion in 2023 and the tragic death of the entire crew on board.

As a reminder, the company OceanGate with In 2021, the company conducted annual missions to explore the wreckage of the «Titanic», with a ticket costing $250,000. On the last of the dives, on June 18, 2023, the crew lost contact. In the end, it turned out that the ship exploded due to enormous pressure, killing five people on board, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

Subsequent investigations revealed that OceanGate repeatedly ignored warnings of the ship’s danger, and the Netflix movie explores all of these points, drawing on «whistleblower testimonies» and «key audio recordings».

«There was no way to know when the Titan would fail. But it was mathematically clear that it would fail», — the trailer says

Rush himself seems to emerge here as the key villain of the story. One witness notes that he «wanted fame», while another defines him as a man «on the verge of being recognized as a psychopath». While former OceanGate CFO Bonnie Carl recalls how Rush once (jokingly or not) announced that she would be his next pilot.

«Are you crazy? I’m an accountant», — the woman replied

As noted by EWKarl has already testified at a trial convened by the US Coast Guard Board of Inquiry in 2024 that former OceanGate Director of Operations David Lochridge told her that the submersible «Titan» was «dangerous» before its fatal flight.

«”Titan: The OceanGate Disaster delves into the mind of billionaire OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and explores his relentless pursuit of making ocean research accessible to the masses — at any cost», — the official synopsis reads. «With exclusive access to whistleblower testimony, key audio recordings and footage from the company’s early days, the film offers an unprecedented look at the technical challenges, moral dilemmas and shockingly poor decisions that led to the disaster».

The film was directed by Mark Monroe, who has previously made documentaries about UFOs, Mark Ronson, and baseball legend Pete Rose. On streaming «Titan: The OceanGate Disaster» will debut on June 11.