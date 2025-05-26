A wrong turn: A Tesla on autopilot suddenly drove off the road, hit a tree, and overturned

When Tesla drives itself using the Full Self-Driving (FSD)…it doesn’t always go according to plan. Recently, there was another accident due to «full self-driving», which casts doubt on the safety of Tesla’s self-driving cars on the roads. This incident adds fuel to the fire of skepticism about the readiness of this technology.

On Reddit, it went viral dispersed a video of a Tesla Model 3 with FSD enabled suddenly driving off the road, crashing into a fence, and overturning. The owner of the car, named Wally from Alabama, also shared photos of the accident aftermath. They demonstrate the seriousness of the incident: airbags deployed, windows were broken, and the metal fence was damaged.

It is not yet known what exactly caused the accident. The video shows only a few shadows from the trees on the asphalt and a truck moving toward the car. It was after the truck crossed the oncoming lane that the steering wheel of the Tesla electric car began to spin sharply, the car flew off the road, hit a tree, and overturned.

This incident is another in a long list of incomprehensible or tragic situations with the FSD function, which Tesla is actively promoting despite numerous regulatory investigations, lawsuits, dozens of accidents and even deaths.

Paradoxically, despite the loud name Full Self-Driving, the system requires that the driver constantly monitor the movement and be ready to take over at any time. But it seems that not all car owners understand this.

«I used FSD every chance I got, even watching YouTube videos to optimize the settings,», says Wally. «I loved that the car could take me to Waffle House while I sat back and relaxed on my way to work in the morning».

But this time, something went wrong.

«I was driving to work with the FSD on. When an oncoming car drove by, my steering wheel started to spin suddenly — the car drove into a ditch, hit a tree, and overturned. I didn’t have time to do anything».

Luckily, Wally only got away with a cut on his chin, which was sewn up with seven stitches. He escaped serious injuries, although the car overturned.

It should be noted that Wally’s Model 3 was equipped with the latest Hardware 4 computer and the most recent version of FSD — so everything seemed to work perfectly.

It is symbolic that this incident occurred just as Elon Musk was making loud promises to launch a robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in a few weeks. But accidents like this one raise doubts about whether Tesla is really ready to put driverless cars on the road. Although initially, cars will run with driversThey are planned to be removed later.

Even the company itself is aware of the system’s limitations. Ashok Elluswamy, Chief Engineer of Autopilot and AI, admitted in a recent podcast that Tesla is still «a few years behind» competitors such as Waymo.