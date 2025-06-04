Amazon is making a movie adaptation of the drama of Sam Altman’s firing from OpenAI — with a Russian as the «main villain»

Amazon MGM Studios is working on a new movie called «Artificial» / Artificial —, a comedy drama set in the AI universe that will depict the OpenAI coup and the temporary dismissal of Sam Altman.

According to Deadline, the script for the film was written by Simon Rich, a longtime writer of «Saturday Night Live», while the creator of last year’s «Queer Eye» Luca Guadagnino is in the running to direct. As for the cast, Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro and Yura Borisov from «Anora» (Where would Hollywood be without Russians?). The latter, according to preliminary rumors, will play «the main villain» (and also a native of Russia) Ilya Sutskever, while Garfield will take on the role of Altman and Barbaro will take on the role of CTO Mira Murati.

«Artificial» will show the chaotic power struggle of OpenAI in 2023, when the company’s board, headed by Sutskever removed Sam Altman from the position of CEOclaiming that «he was not consistently forthright in his communication, hindering the board’s ability to fulfill its duties». Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, was appointed interim CEO. Later Microsoft intervened in the conflictwhich was one of the company’s main investors, as well as employees who have declared a boycott. Eventually, Altman was returned to his position, where he has been working successfully to this day, while Murati and Sutskever have now left the company and founded their own AI startups.

The film will continue Guadagnino’s collaboration with Amazon MGM after the sports tragicomedy «Rivals» and the thriller «After the Hunt», which will debut in theaters in October. Initially, the director was planning to do production of a movie about Sergeant Rock, but DC canceled it.

Production on «Artificial» will begin this summer, with filming in San Francisco and Italy.