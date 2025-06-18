AMD releases Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 — 96 cores, up to 2 TB of memory and 128 PCIe 5.0 lines

AMD officially unveiled Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 (Shimada Peak) processors based on microarchitecture Zen 5. This is almost a server chip of EPYC Turin, but with functionality tailored for workstations. The company also created Threadripper 9000X versions and professional Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics cards.

Threadripper PRO 9000

The Threadripper PRO 9000 series of processors for high-performance workstations offers the following features:

up to 96 cores / 192 threads,

full support for AVX-512 via 512-bit FPU,

support for DDR5-6400, AMD EXPO, CKD profiles,

8-channel memory with ECC (up to 2 TB).

In addition, AMD engineers have increased the operating frequencies of some models. Thanks to all this, the company promises a noticeable increase in performance compared to Threadripper 7000+16% in desktop tests; +25% in AI and machine learning tasks.

The new Threadripper 9000 processors are installed in the familiar Socket TR5, the main thing is to flash the BIOS. Users have access to 128 PCIe 5.0 lines, but there is no CXL, as in EPYC servers. AMD PRO Management and AIM-T WLAN support are also mentioned.

Threadripper 9000X

For less demanding users, the Threadripper 9000X line offers high-performance HEDT systems, but without the corporate bells and whistles. These processors have fewer channels, fewer lines, and lower prices. In this case, the chips have 24, 32, or 64 cores, support only 4 DDR5 memory channels and 48 PCIe 5.0 lines.

They are also available in TR5 versions, but some ports/slots will be disabled — read the motherboard documentation. Such processors are aimed at enthusiasts and small workstations where the price/performance ratio is more important than maximum resources.

Radeon AI PRO 9000

Along with the new processors, AMD showed a series of Radeon AI PRO 9000 graphics accelerators. They are designed for computing, not gaming.

The flagship model Radeon AI PRO R9700 has 64 RDNA 4 computing units (4096 stream processors), 128 AI accelerators for matrix computing, 32 GB of GDDR6 memory (20 Gbps) with 640 GB/s bandwidth. All this is complemented by 64 MB of Infinity Cache (Gen 3). The overall performance reaches 191 TFLOPS FP16 and 1531 TOPS INT4 with a TDP of up to 300W. This card is designed to work with multiple GPUs in a single system — maximizing computing per unit of space.

The new AMD Threadripper 9000X processors will be available at retail. Threadripper PRO 9000 WX chips will be available only through server and workstation OEMs. Radeon AI PRO 9000 graphics cards will be sold through AMD partners selling Radeon RX versions.

Source: techpowerup