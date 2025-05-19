AMD’s growth: the company gained 40% of the server segment’s revenue and a third of the desktop segment

The world of processors has long ceased to be an area of exclusive dominance for Intel. AMD has confidently gained a foothold in all key segments — and the latest Mercury Research report for the first quarter of 2025 proves it once again. In short: the company has set new records. And not only in the number of chips sold, but also in revenue, which is even more important.

Desktop segment

In the desktop PC sector, AMD is gradually improving its results. According to Mercury ResearchAMD’s share of x86 processor shipments in this segment reached 28% and 34.4% of revenue. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% year-on-year and 6.4% quarter-on-quarter. Shipments increased by 4.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

This was driven by AMD’s popular gaming processors, such as Ryzen 7 7800X3Dwhich are in demand among gamers. It is also worth mentioning 12- and 16-core models that have proven themselves in the field of content creation.

Server segment

AMD is most successful in the server market. In the first quarter of 2025, its share of revenue reached 39.4% — +3.1% compared to the previous quarter and +6.5% compared to the same period last year. The share by number of chips shipped also increased to 27.2% (1.5% more than in the previous quarter and 3.6% more than last year).

This result is a result of the stable demand for EPYC Genoa and EPYC Bergamo processors based on Zen 4 architecture. In addition, AMD has already begun to introduce EPYC Turin with Zen 5 architecture, which is an even more productive and energy-efficient solution for data centers.

Mobile segment

AMD mobile processors are also gaining momentum. Currently, they account for 22.5% in terms of quantity and 22.1% in terms of revenue. Over the year, shipments grew by 3.2% (although slightly down from the previous quarter). At the same time, AMD’s revenues from mobile processor sales grew by 7.3% over the year.

The company offers a wide range of mobile chips: from the budget Ryzen 200/300, through the Ryzen AI 300 for ultrabooks, to the powerful Ryzen 9000HX Fire Range and Ryzen AI MAX Strix Halo for top laptops.

Overall, AMD’s share of revenue in the x86 processor market reached 31.6% in the first quarter of 2025. This is 9% more than last year and 2.9% more than in the previous quarter. In quantitative terms, AMD chips accounted for a 24.4% share. Over the year, it grew by 3.6%, but decreased by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter.

Since the launch of the Zen architecture in 2017, AMD has not slowed down. The company is already preparing to release Zen 6, and developers are already working on the corresponding software support. Given the current dynamics, AMD is steadily catching up with its main competitor. If the situation remains stable, the company will be able to seize the lead.

Source: wccftech