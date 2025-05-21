AMD unveils Radeon RX 9060 XT: up to 16 GB of memory, PCIe 5.0 x16, and starting at $299

One of AMD’s key announcements at Computex 2025 was the new mid-range Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics card. This is the third model in the Radeon RX 9000 lineup — the new product complements the already available RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT. There is currently no official mention of a regular non-XT version of the RX 9060.

Specifications of the Radeon RX 9060 XT

Although the Radeon RX 9060 XT is positioned as a mid-range model, it has some rather interesting features. According to official data, the RX 9060 XT has a Boost frequency of up to 3.13 GHz. This is slightly lower than some custom versions that have been leaked (3.3 GHz was mentioned). Nevertheless, this is much higher than the RX 9070 — the difference is almost 600 MHz when compared to the non-XT version. GPU

Another pleasant surprise was the support for a full-fledged PCIe 5.0 x16 interface. For a Navi 44 GPU, which is smaller than the RX 9070’s Navi 48, this is an unexpected bonus. Many people assumed that this video card would be limited to 8 lanes, as NVIDIA did with the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti. But AMD has taken a broader approach — and this can be an advantage, especially on PCIe 4.0 systems.

The Navi 44 has a monolithic design and is manufactured using TSMC’s N4P (4 nm) FinFET process node. The chip has a chip size of 199 mm² and 29.7 billion transistors. The new video chip is in many ways similar to the Navi 33 GPU used in the current Radeon RX 7600 XT. Although the number of functional blocks is the same, the Navi 33 is based on the older TSMC N6 process (6 nm). Its crystal area is 204 mm², but it contains only 13.3 billion transistors. Thus, with a slight decrease in the size of the crystal (by 2%), Navi 44 has 2.2 times more transistors. The GPU has 32 streaming multiprocessors, 2048 shader units, 32 ray tracing units, and 128 texture units. The new chip delivers 25.6 teraflops (FP32) performance compared to 22.6 teraflops in Navi 33.

AMD has offered two versions of the Radeon RX 9060 XT – with 8 GB or 16 GB GDDR6 memory with a 128-bit access bus. This dispels rumors that AMD could have «held back the» junior version at launch. The maximum power consumption of the video card is 150 W and 182 W, respectively.

Price

The new AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics card will go on sale on June 5 at a suggested retail price of $299 (8GB) or $349 (16GB).

The new product looks like a very balanced solution — with a highlight in the form of PCIe 5.0 x16 support. It will be especially interesting to compare it in real-world tests with rivals from NVIDIA, which still limits its models in the interface. We are waiting for reviews, tests, and… real prices.

Source: videocardz, tomshardware