Apple Live Translation — iOS 26 now has live translation of messages and conversations

At this year’s WWDC 2025 conference, Apple continued to bend its «intelligent» line — and introduced Live Translation. Now Messages, FaceTime, and Phone apps in iOS 26 can instantly translate text and voice conversations, so communicating with people from other countries has become even easier. Finally, you can call an Italian without having to prepare a cheat sheet with a dictionary!

In Messages, translation happens right as you type. You type in Ukrainian, and the other person sees French. And vice versa. The new translation feature is implemented on Apple models that work fully on privacy-preserving devices. So, your jokes, jealousy, and declarations of love will remain between you, the person you’re talking to, and the phone.

FaceTime is even more interesting: it turns on live translation with subtitles, so you can see the translated phrases of the other person without losing the live tone of the original voice. Phone calls go a step further — voice translation happens in real time. You speak — you are translated, you are spoken to — you hear the translation. It’s almost like having a simultaneous interpreter in your pocket.

Apple demonstrated this feature with real-time travel planning, showing how users can coordinate with friends abroad without language restrictions. And all this — without external servers, clouds, and other «eavesdroppers». AI works on the device itself — with the launch of Live Translation, Apple is trying to continue building an empire called Apple Intelligence. Although in some places is running slowly and with schedule delays.

Source: macrumors