Apple loses leadership to Samsung in the smartphone market — iPhone shipments down 10% in the first quarter of 2024

According to of the research company IDCGlobal smartphone shipments grew by 7.8% in January-March to 289.4 million units, with Samsung ranking first among manufacturers with a 20.8% market share, surpassing Apple.

iPhone shipments fell by 10% in the first quarter due to increased competition from Android smartphone makers — Apple currently has a 17.3% market share. Xiaomi, one of China’s leading smartphone makers, took third place with a 14.1% share in the first quarter.

Samsung, which earlier this year launched its flagship line of smartphones (Galaxy S24 series), shipped more than 60 million phones during this period. Global sales of Galaxy S24 smartphones increased by 8% — compared to last year’s Galaxy S23 series during the first three weeks of their availability, Counterpoint previously reported.

As for Apple, the company shipped 50.1 million iPhones — last year in the same period, this number reached 55.4 million units. In the last quarter of 2023, iPhone shipments in China decreased by 2.1% compared to a year earlier. Earlier, the country banned the use of Apple smartphones employees of state institutions.

According to IDC’s report, both Apple and Samsung saw year-over-year shipments drop, while Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi and Transsion grew by almost 34% and 85% compared to the first quarter of last year.