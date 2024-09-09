Apple showed two models of AirPods 4 and updated AirPods Max

Apple unveiled two new AirPods 4 models and the long-awaited AirPods Max update at the «It’s Glowtime» event.

AirPods 4: a new generation of wireless headphones

Apple has introduced two versions of AirPods 4 that combine design elements and features of previous models. The basic version of AirPods 4 has shorter legs and improved sound quality, while maintaining an open design without replaceable tips. The premium version of AirPods 4 is the first in this line to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which was previously available only in Pro models.

Both AirPods 4 models now come with a USB-C charging case, reflecting Apple’s overall move away from the Lightning connector. The premium case also features a built-in speaker that makes it easier to find the headphones using Apple’s Find My network.

The new AirPods 4 are powered by the H2 chip, which provides a number of improvements:

  • Faster connection
  • More efficient use of the battery
  • Support for Bluetooth 5.3
  • Improved sound quality with personalized spatial audio
  • Seamless switching between devices
  • More reliable connection and faster response when switching between Apple devices

AirPods 4 have been redesigned to provide a more comfortable fit for different ear shapes. The new design, which combines elements of AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, has shorter legs and improved ergonomics.

The price for the new AirPods 4 models starts at $129 for the standard version and $179 for the model with active noise cancellation.

AirPods Max: the long-awaited update

Almost four years after the release of the first version, Apple has finally introduced a new pair of AirPods Max. The main change in this update was the replacement of the Lightning connector with USB-C for physical connection and charging.

The design of the headphones remained almost identical to the original version, retaining the aluminum and steel construction. However, Apple has introduced a new color palette for AirPods Max, expanding the personalization options for users.

The updated AirPods Max will go on sale on September 20 at a price of $549.

