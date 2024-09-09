Apple showed two models of AirPods 4 and updated AirPods Max

Apple unveiled two new AirPods 4 models and the long-awaited AirPods Max update at the «It’s Glowtime» event.

AirPods 4: a new generation of wireless headphones

Apple has introduced two versions of AirPods 4 that combine design elements and features of previous models. The basic version of AirPods 4 has shorter legs and improved sound quality, while maintaining an open design without replaceable tips. The premium version of AirPods 4 is the first in this line to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which was previously available only in Pro models.

Both AirPods 4 models now come with a USB-C charging case, reflecting Apple’s overall move away from the Lightning connector. The premium case also features a built-in speaker that makes it easier to find the headphones using Apple’s Find My network.

The new AirPods 4 are powered by the H2 chip, which provides a number of improvements:

Faster connection

More efficient use of the battery

Support for Bluetooth 5.3

Improved sound quality with personalized spatial audio

Seamless switching between devices

More reliable connection and faster response when switching between Apple devices

AirPods 4 have been redesigned to provide a more comfortable fit for different ear shapes. The new design, which combines elements of AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, has shorter legs and improved ergonomics.

The price for the new AirPods 4 models starts at $129 for the standard version and $179 for the model with active noise cancellation.

AirPods Max: the long-awaited update

Almost four years after the release of the first version, Apple has finally introduced a new pair of AirPods Max. The main change in this update was the replacement of the Lightning connector with USB-C for physical connection and charging.

The design of the headphones remained almost identical to the original version, retaining the aluminum and steel construction. However, Apple has introduced a new color palette for AirPods Max, expanding the personalization options for users.

The updated AirPods Max will go on sale on September 20 at a price of $549.

