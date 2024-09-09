Apple unveils new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with powerful A18 processor

Apple has announced new smartphone models — iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus at its annual fall It’s Glowtime event. The new devices received a number of significant updates, while retaining the recognizable design of their predecessors.

One of the most noticeable design changes is the vertical arrangement of cameras on the back, which distinguishes the new models from the previous lineup. Apple has also expanded the color palette, adding a new light green option to the existing colors.

The screen sizes remain unchanged at 6.1 inches for the iPhone 16 and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 16 Plus. However, the protective glass has received a significant improvement: the new ceramic shield is now 50% stronger than the previous generation, making the devices more resistant to damage.

The main technological achievement of the new iPhones is the 3nm A18 processor. According to Apple, it is 30% faster than the previous model and provides twice the speed for machine learning tasks. In addition, the processor has 17% more memory bandwidth, which allows it to support Apple Intelligence functions more efficiently.

The camera system has also been updated. The main wide-angle camera supports 1x and 2x optical zoom, and the ultra-wide-angle camera has an improved f/2.2 aperture for better low-light shooting. The new vertical camera arrangement not only changes the appearance, but also allows you to take spatial photos for viewing on Apple Vision Pro.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have two new physical buttons. The first is the Camera button, which allows you to quickly take pictures and activate various camera functions. The second is the Action button, which was previously available only in Pro models. Apple also reports an increase in battery capacity, although no specifics were provided.

Prices for the new models start at $799 for the iPhone 16 and $899 for the iPhone 16 Plus. Pre-orders start on September 13, and official sales will begin on September 20.

