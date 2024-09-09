Apple Watch Series 10: bigger and brighter display with a thinner, lighter body and new health features

Apple started its presentation by announcing the anniversary version of the Apple Watch Series 10 smartwatch. The novelty has received many improvements compared to its predecessor. One of them is a wide-angle OLED screen that is larger than the Apple Watch Ultra display and 40% brighter than the Apple Watch Series 9.

The new Apple Watch Series 10 is only 9.7 mm thick, making it 10% thinner than the Apple Watch Series 9. The larger display – the largest of any Apple Watch to date (30% larger than the Series 6) – allows for an additional line of text on the screen, making it easier for users to check emails and messages instantly. Both the display and the case have more rounded corners than before.

The watch has a polished aluminum case and a new metal back that integrates various smartwatch antennas. Apple also offered a version in a titanium case instead of the stainless steel model. Despite the larger display, the watch is 10% lighter than its predecessor (20% for the titanium version).

It is water resistant to a depth of 50 meters, so you don’t have to take it off in the shower, while swimming or surfing. The device includes a larger charging coil for faster charging. The Series 10 battery can be charged to 80% in just 30 minutes.

The Apple Watch Series 10 smartwatch has a new Apple S10 processor with a 4-core neural unit for artificial intelligence functions. This model is the first Apple Watch to have sleep apnea detection by monitoring the user’s breathing overnight using the built-in accelerometer. This is a condition that causes people to suddenly stop breathing during sleep and is usually detected by equipment that monitors the patient’s heart, breathing patterns, brain activity, and even limb movements. If the Series 10 detects signs of sleep apnea, it will alert the user and provide a detailed report that can be shared with a doctor.

The new Apple Watch Series 10 will run watchOS 11. The 2024 software adds the ability to pause and further customize call and activity goals, as well as a new Vitals app to check nightly vitals, exercise, and pregnancy data.

The price of Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399 for the GPS-only version. The model with cellular support costs $499. The smartwatch is available for pre-order from today, and sales will start on September 20.

Apple decided not to release a new generation of Watch Ultra, and instead focused on updating the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The device has a new «satin black» color and sleep apnea detection features. The Milanese Loop titanium bracelet is made of corrosion-resistant material, which makes it suitable for scuba diving enthusiasts.

At the same time, watchOS 11 brings with it an update to Smart Stack — the widgets that appear when you turn the Digital Crown and which will now display real-time activity. A set of health tracking features is also available. The device is available for pre-order for $799 and will go on sale on September 20.

