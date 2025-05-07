Assassin’s Creed Shadows received a major update — story mission, character stories and a bunch of fixes

Ubisoft has released a patch for Assassin’s Creed Shadows that adds a storyline quest, removes deer from the road, and a bunch of other fixes.

The large-scale update is called 1.006 for PS5 or Title Update 1.0.4 on other platforms. The game itself was released a month ago and has already received a patch that banned the destruction of temples. But this update has become the largest since its release.

The main feature of the update is the story mission «The Writings of Louis Froix». It opens after completing the quest «The path he follows» in the Yasuke line. After that, you need to go to Adzuchi and find Louis Frois south of the Commercial Quarters. In the mission, Naoe and Yasuke will help an old friend, find lost notes, protect Lady Satoko, and learn more about the Jesuits who operated in 16th-century Japan.

Another new feature is the addition of character biographies to the Codex database. Now it’s easier to keep track of all the allies and enemies the characters meet during the game. Along with the storyline additions, the game has received technical improvements. These include stability, performance, and bug fixes throughout Shadows:

Fixed a bug that prevented the button to go to Yasuke’s board in his personal quests from working.

Now all objects near altars or religious buildings cannot be destroyed — this feature caused controversy even before the game’s release. Earlier, the studio removed the ability to destroy tables and shelves.

Merchants will no longer sell several of the same item, and buying a headdress will no longer knock the player out of the menu.

Fixed a bug with deer that appeared en masse and ran along the main roads.

Combat and stealth mechanics have also been updated:

Reworked the perk «Egan’s Sunset» to avoid infinite time slowdown.

Fixed a bug that caused kills to not damage knocked out enemies.

Now Naoe doesn’t hang around after the double murder, and Yasuke’s brutal murder works at all distances.

The camera in the corner of the cover works stably, and alarms no longer appear by themselves after cut scenes.

At the same time, the patch fixes dozens of story quests. For example, where the characters did not go in the right direction, disappeared after saves, or did not activate dialogs. In the quest «Kakushiba’s Fight, Ikki» Momochi Sandayu now attacks normally, and Nagato does not disappear after loading. On the other hand, in the quest «Loss of an Arm» Tokubei no longer attacks random NPCs. Ubisoft has also fixed a bug where Yasuke would regain all his health for some reason after being hit by Marume Nagayoshi’s fatal blow.

As a reminder, Assassin’s Creed Shadows was released on March 20 and was supported by Steam Deck at the start. Passing the game lasts about 80 hours and during this time attracted at least 3 million players.

Source: Game Rant