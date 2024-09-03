BMW recalls BMW i4 electric vehicles due to possible chassis cracks and fire risk

BMW is recalling certain versions of the i4 Gran Coupe electric sedan due to a potential problem with the rear left longitudinal chassis beam. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the beam may not have been manufactured by the supplier to specifications. As a result, it may contain cracks near the rivet flange used to support the rear wheel arch.

This defect could compromise the structural integrity of the chassis. In addition, in the event of a crash, the second-row seat area and the high-voltage battery could be damaged, increasing the risk of injury and fire. This recall only applies to BMW i4s from the 2024 model year and affects approximately 1,150 i4 eDrive40, i4 xDrive40 and i4 M50 models. The affected vehicles were manufactured between March 7 and April 27, 2024.

To resolve the issue, BMW dealers will replace the affected component free of charge. BMW stated that it is not aware of any warranty claims, customer complaints or reports of actual problems related to this defect. The company is also not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem.

Another recall of the 2024 BMW i4 was announced in February. It is associated with possible overheating of high-voltage batteries due to insufficient welds in the battery modules. AlsoBMW recalls about a hundred BMW iX and BMW i4 electric vehicles in 2022 due to the risk of battery fire.

Source: insideevs