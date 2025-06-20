Brings images to life: Midjourney launches its own video generator

When we have already gotten used to the fact that Midjourney draws fantastic (and sometimes just phantasmagorical) pictures by text request, the company decided: why not do the same thing — but with video. The result appeared a new AI tool that allows you to animate images generated in Midjourney or uploaded from other sources.

For now, users can create short videos lasting 5 seconds, which can be extended by another 4 seconds up to four times if desired. The feature works only through a browser, and it is available only to subscribers — from $10 per month.

This is Midjourney’s first attempt at video. While Google at I/O is demonstrating the capabilities of Veo 3 and the Flow tool for filmmakers, OpenAI impresses Soraand Adobe is experimenting with Firefly VideoMidjourney is just getting started. Although the company was a little late to the party, it still grabbed attention. And not just because of the new feature.

A few days before the release of video generation, the company was sued — not by anyone, but by Disney and NBCUniversal. They were outraged that Midjourney had probably trained its models on their content without permission. This is yet another proof that AI can quickly become a star — not only at a sci-fi tech festival, but also in a legal thriller.

Source: engadget