Cetus protocol on SUI hacked: network tokens collapsed, USDC stablecoin lost its peg to the dollar

The largest liquidity aggregator in SUI blockchain network called Cetus, which is focused on the Move ecosystem, has fallen victim to a hacker attack. The attackers have already managed to withdraw assets worth $11 million. This provoked the collapse of most tokens operating on the SUI. Trading is effectively stopped, as liquidity pools have been emptied, and transactions are not taking place.

The USDC stablecoin, which also operates on the SUI network, lost its peg to the dollar, and dropped to $0.99.

«An incident has been detected on our protocol and our smart contract has been temporarily suspended for security reasons. The team is currently investigating the incident. A further statement on the investigation will be made shortly. We appreciate your patience», — reported Cetus.

The hackers drained token liquidity from various Cetus pools and exchanged them for SUI. Currently, crypto criminals own assets worth $5 billion, including 12,989 million SUI worth $52 million.